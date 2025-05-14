Rutgers Brings in Three Transfer Linemen Following NFL Draft Loss

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights talks with Joe Lusardi #37 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second quarter of a college football game against the Wagner Seahawks at SHI Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Wagner 66-7.

The Scarlet Knights added three offensive line transfers this spring after star tackle Hollin Pierce left for the NFL. The moves fill critical gaps in the team's front-line protection.

"I just felt like we needed to have more viable options at the offensive line, especially at the tackle position," head coach Greg Schiano said

Lafayette's Ryder Langsdale, Illinois' Zach Aamland, and LIU's Moshood Giwa joined the squad. Their arrival comes right as three backup players with minimal playing time switched schools.

Standing at 6-foot-7, Langsdale brings the most field time to Rutgers. He started 35 games at his old school and played over 2,200 snaps. His stats shine brightest in pass protection: only three sacks allowed in more than 1,000 plays.

This year's line sees Tyler Needham taking the left side, while Taj White mans the right. White split time last season between right tackle and left guard, clocking over 700 total snaps.

After sitting on the bench at Illinois, New Jersey native Aamland returns home. Meanwhile, Giwa steps up from FCS play, where he handled 734 snaps in his redshirt first year.

"Competition always raises all levels," Schiano said. "We needed to create a little (competition). We have really fine, young players, but in the Big Ten, you better be big enough, you better be strong enough, and you better be prepared."

The staff made these moves after Matthews, Rivera, and Rhodes left the team. None of the three saw much action, just 20 plays between them in 2024.