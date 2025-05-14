Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets waves to the crowd after leaving the game in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during their game at Citi Field on May 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates will aim to avoid a sweep at the hands of the New York Mets tonight. Despite only being outscored by a margin of two runs over two games, the Pirates find themselves on a two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Mets are rolling, winning four of their last five contests.

The Pirates started off this series with Paul Skenes on the bump, and they have slowly worked their way through the rotation to land on Bailey Falter in the finale. Falter, despite owning an unfortunate last name for a professional athlete, has been solidly average through his eight starts. His two most recent performances have been his best, as Falter pitched 13 combined innings against the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves, only allowing a single run to the Padres. The Mets present just as much of a challenge as either of those teams, serving up another tough test for Falter.

If one were to throw a dart at New York's schedule, the odds are overwhelmingly good that that dart would land on an excellent starting pitcher. Tonight's game is no exception, as Clay Holmes will make the start for the Mets. If not for Kodai Senga, Holmes would be the recipient of much more attention, as his 2.74 ERA and 1.24 WHIP are some of the best numbers in the MLB, just not the best on his team. The Pirates continue to be absolutely hopeless in the batter's box, something that Holmes will almost certainly capitalize on.

Spread

Pirates +1.5 (+113)

Mets -1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Pirates +242

Mets -266

Totals

Over 7.5 (-116)

Under 8 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends

The Pirates are 11-20 ATS in games following a loss.

The Pirates are 5-16 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 13-6-2 when Pittsburgh is on the road.

The Mets are 12-9 ATS when playing at home.

The Mets are 12-15 ATS in games following a win.

The over is 16-14-3 when the Mets enter the game as favorites.

Pirates vs Mets Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz, 1B - Out.

Nick Gonzales, 2B - Out.

Oneil Cruz, CF - Day-to-Day.

Endy Rodriguez, INF - Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, UTIL - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

Pirates vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints writes, "Expect the Mets to have the upper hand in Wednesday's matchup against the Pirates. Clay Holmes has been steady in his new starting role, mixing pitches effectively and limiting hard contact. The Mets' offense, anchored by Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo, has shown the ability to score in bunches and capitalize on mistakes. While Bailey Falter has been reliable for Pittsburgh, his tendency to allow contact could spell trouble against New York's deep lineup. Look for the Mets to build an early lead behind Holmes and maintain control, ultimately outpacing the Pirates for a decisive win at Citi Field."