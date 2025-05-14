New York Red Bulls vs Nashville SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball whilst under pressure from Wikelman Carmona #19 and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting of New York Red Bulls during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

The New York Red Bulls do not have the look of a three-to-one underdog for tonight's 8:30 p.m. EST kickoff in Nashville. The Red Bulls have scored 11 goals in two appearances, tallying more times against the MLS opponent LA Galaxy than against the Colorado Switchbacks in the prior 4-1 tournament romp. Losing at Inter Miami on May 3 was quite forgivable.

Alas, the oddsmakers of Las Vegas have handed New York lousy odds to win in Nashville. Sportsbooks have defied the matchup's history to make the Coyotes minus-odds favorites to take three points.

The New York Red Bulls have never lost to Nashville SC, within a record that spans seven bouts dating as recently as this March. What's got the odds to win so bent in Music City's favor?

Spread

New York Red Bulls +0.5 (-115)

Nashville SC -0.5 (-105)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls +275

Nashville SC -110

Draw +275

Total

Over 2.5 (-102)

Under 2.5 (-118)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville SC Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have scored 11 goals in their last two appearances.

Nashville SC has not lost at home since falling to Cincinnati on March 29.

New York is unbeaten at 3-4-0 in the head-to-head rivalry.

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville SC Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a hamstring pull.

Forward Roald Mitchell is out with a knee injury.

Forward Serge Ngoma is out with a thigh injury.

Nashville SC

Forward Tyler Boyd is out with a knee injury.

Forward Maximus Ekk is out with a knee injury.

Defender Julian Gaines is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Taylor Washington is out with a knee injury.

Defender Walker Zimmerman is out with a head injury.

New York Red Bulls vs Nashville SC Predictions and Picks

Nashville is viewed as having tackled a tougher schedule than the Red Bulls. The Coyotes' "forgivable" blowout loss came at Seattle on April 19, and was followed by a seven-goal party of Nashville's own in a 7-2 dousing of the Chicago Fire a week later. Nashville has beaten Portland and Philadelphia this season, while the opposing Red Bulls most impressive win so far is the 2-0 defeat of Nashville on a chilly March 1.

Nashville has had a striker make headlines since then, a clue as to why revenge is expected. Sam Surridge scored four times versus Chicago to rise into the top 10 of MLS attackers. Andrew Leigh of Hudson River Blue blogged that even Surridge's duller stats were evidence of the linchpin's constant threat: "Two of Surridge's four goals were penalty kicks but he also drew the fouls in both cases."