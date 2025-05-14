New York City FC vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Jonathan Shore #32 of New York City in action against the Philadelphia Union at Citi Field on April 12, 2025 in New York City. New York City defeated the Philadelphia Union 1-0. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York City FC was strafed by a weapon without bullets last weekend. The Pigeons became the first MLS team to fall to CF Montreal in 90+ minutes since well before this season began, disappointing Yankee Stadium's crowd with a grim total of two accurate shot attempts in the 0-1 defeat.

When coupled with another 0-1 loss to lower-tier Pittsburgh in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup, the loss signifies a moment of crisis for NYCFC, just as the Major League Soccer schedule goes on afterburners. The Big Apple's floundering form has resulted in bright odds on host DC United in tonight's bout at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Not that NYC's back line is playing poorly. Pigeons games have become as reliable for under-total-goals gamblers as the Army-Navy Game in college football. But it might take an Army vs Navy level of passion for the Pigeons to turn things around right away, especially on the road against a quality home team.

Spread

New York City FC +0.25 (-112)

DC United -0.25 (-108)

Moneyline

New York City FC +195

DC United +120

Draw +290

Total

Over 3 (-105)

Under 3 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs DC United Betting Trends

New York City FC is 1-2-4 in its last seven road games across all competitions.

Totals have gone under in six straight NYCFC games across all competitions.

DC United's mark of 25 goals allowed is the worst in the Eastern Conference.

Totals have gone under in three straight NYCFC vs DC United matchups.

New York City FC vs DC United Injury Reports

New York City FC

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Defender Kevin O'Toole is out with a leg injury.

Midfielder Keaton Parks is out with a foot injury.

Defender Birk Risa is out with a leg injury.

DC United

Defender Lukas McNaughton is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Gabriel Pirani is out with a knee injury.

Defender Lucas Bartlett is questionable with a calf injury.

Forward Christian Benteke is questionable with a quad strain.

Midfielder Jackson Hopkins is questionable with an ankle injury.

Forward João Peglow is questionable with a thigh injury.

New York City FC vs DC United Predictions and Picks

There are valuable points to be observed in NYCFC's last visit to Audi Field, a 1-1 draw with DC United last September. NYC had a firm possession edge, but was too tentative to press the advantage, getting out-shot, sprinting offsides, and only generating a couple of corner-kicks. The syndrome goes on in 2025.

At the same time, DC United's form is flagging just as injury cases start to mount. DC's midfield was awful in a recent loss to Toronto, without any option to overhaul the lineup due to the injuries. Center back Lukas MacNaughton "will miss one to two months" with a bad stem, according to reports in the Washington Post.