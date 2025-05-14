Knicks vs Celtics Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks tries to get past Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images). (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks look to win Game 5 on the road and eliminate the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks won Game 4, 121–113. New York trailed by 11 at halftime but stormed back by winning the third quarter 37–23 and scoring 70 points in the second half. They shot 54% from the field, made 12 three-pointers, and dominated the rebounding battle. The Knicks crushed the Celtics in points in the paint, 64–32. Jalen Brunson led the way with 39 points. It was the first home win of the series and a major bounce-back after a blowout loss in Game 3.

The defending champion Celtics are in serious trouble. They face elimination at home, and late in Game 4, their best player, Jayson Tatum, tore his left Achilles and is out for the remainder of the playoffs. Tatum scored 42 points in the loss and gave everything he had to try to even the series. Boston shot 48% from the field, outscored the Knicks in made threes (18–12) and free throws (19–9), but struggled on the boards and got outplayed in the paint. Without Tatum and his 26.8 points per game, the Celtics will need to clean up their interior defense and find new scoring options to stay alive.

Spread

Knicks +4.5 (-100)

Celtics -4.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Knicks +160

Celtics -173

Total

Over 207.5 (-109)

207.5 (-109) Under 208 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Celtics Betting Trends

New York is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

New York is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

New York is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Boston.

Boston is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Boston is 7-2 SU in its last nine games at home.

Boston is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks vs Celtics Injury Reports

New York Knicks

None.

Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser, SF — Out. Listed as probable for Game 5.

Jayson Tatum, SF — Out.

Knicks vs Celtics Predictions and Picks

New York ranks ninth in scoring, ninth in defense, and eighth in point differential. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in field goal percentage and has recorded a double-double in every game of this series, scoring at least 20 points in three straight contests. The main issue the Knicks need to address is their first-quarter performance, as they've trailed by at least 10 points in the opening frame in three consecutive games. While they've managed to bounce back with strong second-half play, that approach may not be sustainable against a desperate Celtics team.

Boston ranks eighth in scoring, second in defense, and third in point differential. Payton Pritchard leads the team in field goal percentage and has been decent in this series. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year contributed 23 points in Boston's Game 3 win and will need to step up in Jayson Tatum's absence, particularly on the boards and as a scoring threat. Even with their offense diminished, the Celtics remain the league's second-best defensive team, and that is something they'll need to lean on to force a Game 6 win. New York posted its highest point total of the series in Game 4, so Boston must aim to bring the game into the 90s, slow down Jalen Brunson, and create second-chance opportunities.

Best Bet: Under