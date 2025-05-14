ContestsEvents
Jets Let Go of Veteran Punter Morstead: Going Young Ahead of 2025 Season

Jim Mayhew
Thomas Morstead #6 of the New York Jets punts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 17: Thomas Morstead #6 of the New York Jets punts against the Indianapolis Colts during their game at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Jets cut Thomas Morstead on Tuesday as part of their roster changes under new GM Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn. The move marks a shift toward youth for the team.

"Just got a call from the Jets that they're moving on from me. Just wanted to say thank you to all the fans, all the coaches I've worked with the past few years, the teammates, it's been awesome," said Morstead

By releasing Morstead, the Jets saved $2.55 million for 2025. They picked up Kai Kroeger, a fresh talent from South Carolina who went undrafted, to fill the spot.

At 39, Morstead kicked for 47.2 yards on average last year. His 2023 stats topped the NFL with 99 punts and 4,831 yards. Back in 2009, he won a Super Bowl with the Saints.

In college, Kroeger's kicks averaged 44.6 yards. His 265 punts set a South Carolina record. During one standout moment at the Shrine Bowl, he blasted the ball 76.4 yards - it hung in the air for what seemed like forever.

Two rookies will now fight for the starting job. Kroeger faces Austin McNamara, who came from Texas Tech without being drafted in 2024. Neither has played in a real NFL game yet.

The Jets keep getting younger. Only four players over 30 remain: Tyrod Taylor, Josh Reynolds, Thomas Hennessy, and Greg Zuerlein. It's a clear sign of where the team's headed.

Before joining the Jets in 2021, Morstead spent 12 years with New Orleans. He had a brief stop in Atlanta, played for Miami in 2022, then came back to New York for two more seasons.

Jets
Jim MayhewWriter
