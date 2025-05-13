Yankees vs Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MAY 12: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two run home run with Austin Wells #28 against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Following a two-homer night from Trent Grisham, the New York Yankees (24–17) and Seattle Mariners (22–18) continue their three-game series tonight at T-Mobile Park, with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST.

The Yankees took the opener yesterday with an 11–5 victory, featuring a six-run fifth inning but perhaps losing Oswaldo Cabrera for extended time. The third baseman left the field in an ambulance after seemingly injuring his left leg on an awkward-looking slide in the ninth inning.

Seattle will start right-hander Bryan Woo (4–1, 3.25 ERA) tonight. Woo has struck out 44 batters in 44.1 innings but gave up five runs in his last start against the Athletics.

New York will send out left-hander Max Fried (6–0, 1.05 ERA), who has made it through the seventh inning in three of five starts this year. Last week against the San Diego Padres, he gave up one run in seven innings.

New York leads the American League with 74 home runs this season, with 14 coming off the bat of Aaron Judge. For the Mariners, Cal Raleigh has hit 13 home runs and driven in 27 RBIs, while Jorge Polanco is batting .327 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Mariners +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Yankees -134

Mariners +125

Total

Over 7 (-115)

Under 7 (+101)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees are 5-1 straight up in their last six games against the Mariners.

The Mariners are 1-4 straight up in their last five games.

The total has gone over in five of the Yankees' last six games.

The total has gone over in all of the Mariners' past five games.

The Yankees have won 22 of the 34 games they've been favored.

The Mariners have won seven of the 14 games when they've been named the underdogs.

Yankees vs Mariners Injury Reports

Yankees

Marcus Stroman, SP - 15-day IL (knee).

Scott Effross, RP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Jonathan Loaisiga, RP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL (elbow).

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10-day IL (calf and hip).

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).

Luis Gil, SP - 60-day IL (lat).

Jake Cousins, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Clayton Beeter, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners

Logan Gilbert, SP - 15-day IL (elbow).

George Kirby, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Luke Raley, RF - 10-day IL (oblique).

Gregory Santos, RP - 60-day IL (knee).

Victor Robles, RF - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Mariners Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees will come away with a big win on the road (today). It will be thanks to Max Fried shutting down Seattle's lineup. Fried has been impressive through the first part of the season. He has a 1.05 ERA in eight starts and he has a 0.44 ERA in three road starts. He's making opposing teams miss and getting groundouts easily. The Mariners lineup hasn't been perfect either. They are hitting just .217 at home this season .... Take the Yankees to cover." — Liam Keating, Winners and Whiners

"This is going to turn into a pitching duel between Fried and Woo. The Yankees are better and should win, but I think Seattle keeps this close and covers at home. Final Yankees-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-164)." — Jake Faigus, ClutchPoints