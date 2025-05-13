Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets follows through on his seventh inning RBI infield single against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their series against the New York Mets tonight. Game 1 was a hotly contested affair behind another great outing from Pirates superstar Paul Skenes, but the Mets prevailed after a couple of late runs gave them a 4-3 lead they would not relinquish.

Pittsburgh will not have the privilege of leaning on a Skenes-caliber pitcher in this game. Instead, Mitch Keller will be tasked with handling a solid New York offense. Keller has turned in an unspectacular season so far, earning a 4.40 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP over eight starts. At this point, he is a proven commodity, capable of putting up five or six innings while limiting the damage to three or four opposing runs. The Mets should be salivating at the chance to turn those three or four runs into five or six on their home field.

Opposite of Keller will be Mets star Kodai Senga. Senga is in the process of one of the best pitching seasons in the MLB, earning an identical ERA and WHIP of 1.16. The Pirates have been one of the worst offenses in the league, failing to score more than four runs in a game since late April. Senga is obviously one of the worst faces they could see right now, given his 2025 dominance.

Spread

Pirates +1.5 (+110)

Mets -1.5 (-119)

Moneyline

Pirates +224

Mets -242

Totals

Over 7.5 (-103)

Under 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025 , and may have changed since writing.

Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends

The Pirates are 11-16 ATS in games following a loss.

The Pirates are 7-13 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 12-6-2 when Pittsburgh plays on the road.

The Mets are 23-19 ATS on the year.

The Mets are 12-8 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 11-7-2 when the Mets play at Citi Field.

Pirates vs Mets Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz, 1B — Out.

Nick Gonzales, 2B — Out.

Tommy Pham, LF — Suspension .

. Oneil Cruz, CF — Day-to-Day.

Endy Rodriguez, INF — Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH — Out.

Ronny Mauricio, UTIL — Out.

Jose Siri, OF — Out.

Pirates vs Mets Predictions and Picks

David Anicetti of Picks and Parlays writes, "The New York Mets will win on Tuesday when hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the play here is over. The over has cashed in six of the last nine played head-to-head between Pittsburgh and New York. Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller has had two consecutive below-average outings, allowing seven runs on 15 hits across 11 innings. Final Score Prediction, New York Mets win, but our best play is over 8-2."