Mets’ Pete Alonso Off to Hot Start in 2025 Season as Agent Sends Warning to Teams

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 07: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts after being called out on strikes against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field on May 07, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets has started the 2025 season with a bang. The first baseman's stats shine bright, defying what most expect from players in their 30s. His agent, Scott Boras, sent a sharp message to MLB teams about his client's staying power.

Boras told teams to "underestimate Alonso at your own peril," according to Motorcycle Sports. His words pack a punch as the star keeps smashing hits when others his age start to fade.

The Mets stand tall in their division right now. Their success links straight to the big man's mighty swings and sharp plays at first.

Most baseball minds think players slow down past 30. First base spots often show this drop first. Yet Alonso's bat speed and power tell a different story this year.

At the plate, he brings thunder. In the field, he shows grace. These skills keep him vital to the Mets' game plan. His bat stays hot while his glove work stays crisp.

New York banks on his steady play day after day. Each game proves Boras right: age is just a number when talent runs this deep.