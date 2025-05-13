Knicks A Step Away from East Finals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Actor Timothee Chalamet and director Spike Lee celebrate after the New York Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The New York Knicks are a step away from their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, and they can thank another second-half comeback as Jalen Brunson and crew shot the lights out of MSG on Monday night in a thrilling 121-113 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Knicks lead the series 3-1.

After a disheartening performance in front of a rabid MSG crowd on Saturday afternoon, the Knicks found themselves down by as many as 14 points after Derrick White hit a 23-foot three-point jumper with 9:06 to go in the third quarter.

Would this series actually head to Boston tied at two? If it does, the Knicks would likely be toast. Certainly, the media would have a field day.

But then another miracle happened. The Knicks started knocking down shots, while the Celtics would miss timely shots that could have stymied the New York rally.

Before anyone could blink, Jalen Brunson's 11-footer brought the Knicks to within two points, 83-81, with 2:35 to go. After four consecutive missed shots by Boston (Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined), Brunson's 13-foot jumper tied the proceedings at 83.

Finall,y O.G. Anunoby's 23-foot jumper shot the Knicks out in front 86-85 with 32 seconds to play in the third quarter. It was all Knicks the rest of the way.

Boston only regained the lead once, when Tatum hit a three-pointer with 7:17 to go to give the Celtics a narrow one-point lead, but Bridges quickly followed with a soft pull-up jumper in the paint to give the Knicks the lead right back at 100-99.

As Game 4 hit the stretch, the Knicks kicked it into second gear like a race horse dashing down the final stretch, leaving everyone else in its rearview mirror.

Mikal Bridges, Anunoby, and Brunson all connected on shots, while Boston either turned the ball over or missed badly in desperation. Brunson's three-pointer with 2:25 to go put the Knicks up far 116-104.

By this time, however,r Boston's attention was diverted to its star player: Jayson Tatum, who rolled up on his right ankle while trying to make a move toward the basketball. Tatum fell to the court, grabbing the back of his leg. He was taken out in a wheelchair.

While nothing is official, some online speculated an Achilles, which would be catastrophic for the Celtics.