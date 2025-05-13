Eagles vs. Cowboys: 2025 NFL Season Opener Sparks Rivalry and Playoff Hopes

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 29: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 29, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Eagles start their championship run against Dallas on September 4. The night clash at Lincoln Financial Field marks the NFL's first game of the season.

Fresh off their 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia meets their bitter NFC East foes at 8:20 p.m. NBC and Peacock will broadcast the matchup.

"We'll be waiting all summer for this INCREDIBLE NFL Kickoff showdown," said NBC's Sunday Night Football team.

Brian Schottenheimer takes charge of Dallas in his first game as head coach. He steps in after Mike McCarthy's exit. The Cowboys aim to improve on their 7-10 record from last year. Their star QB, Dak Prescott, returns after missing nine games with a bad hamstring.

The Eagles crushed Dallas twice in 2024, with scores of 34-6 and 41-7. MVP Jalen Hurts stays at the helm, while Saquon Barkley signed a massive $20.6 million yearly deal after rushing for 2,005 yards.

More news regarding the schedule comes this week. Seven games will be played abroad, with new stops in Madrid and Dublin. São Paulo hosts its second NFL game as the Chargers visit on September 5.

The Eagles' schedule features key games at Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch. They'll face Washington in Week 16 and Chicago on Black Friday. The Commanders' game carries extra weight: Philadelphia beat them 55-32 in last year's NFC title game.

Want to watch live? Tickets are available at the Eagles' website.

The Eagles picked Alabama's Jihaad Campbell at 31 to fill defensive gaps. Josh Sweat now plays for Arizona, and Mekhi Becton left for the Chargers.