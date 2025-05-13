Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Eyes $3.4B Atlantic City Investment

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Eagles star Saquon Barkley visited Atlantic City's Bader Field Thursday to size up investment chances in a $3.4 billion building plan. He met with local leaders about DEEM Enterprises' vision to remake the old site.

"Today I had the honor of hosting 2K Say SaQuon Barkley in my City, My Office, and My Home. Attorney Dan Gallagher, who's heading The Bader Field Project, had him in town to discuss the project and to get him on board," said Mayor Marty Small.

Plans for the 140-acre former airstrip include beachfront living spaces, athletic grounds, stores, and medical facilities. DEEM wants to turn this blank canvas into their 'Renaissance at Bader Field.'

Barkley's visit comes after his standout Eagles season. He rushed for 1,242 yards and scored 10 times. His bank account shows $63 million from playing football, plus $10 million each year from ads and sponsors.

"He wants to do things here in Atlantic City. It's our job to get people here to be ambassadors," Small told The Press of Atlantic City.

Small welcomed the football star to both his workplace and home. At home, he showed off his Eagles gear collection. Barkley signed some items in Small's sports room.

The city wants to bring in stars like Barkley as backers. This new build would pump up tax money and create work in building, selling, and guest services.