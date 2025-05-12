Yankees vs Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total
Two American League division leaders square off tonight in Seattle as the New York Yankees (23-17) and Seattle Mariners (22-17) kick off a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 9:40 EST.
The Yankees enter the series after a 12–2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, highlighted by Aaron Judge's four-hit performance. The Mariners, meanwhile, fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game sweep over the weekend, ending with a 9–1 loss on Sunday.
New York will send right-hander Clarke Schmidt (0–1, 4.79 ERA) to the mound. Seattle counters with right-hander Emerson Hancock (1–1, 5.70 ERA).
Judge leads the Yankees offense, batting .409 with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs. For the Mariners, Cal Raleigh has hit 12 home runs and driven in 25 RBIs, while Jorge Polanco is batting .327 with 9 home runs and 28 RBIs.
Spread
- Yankees -1.5 (+120)
- Mariners +1.5 (-135)
Moneyline
- Yankees -140
- Mariners +134
Total
- Over 8 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-107)
*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Yankees are 9-10 against the spread on the road this year.
- The Mariners are 9-12 against the spread at home this season.
- The total has gone over in four of the Yankees' last five games.
- The total has gone over in six of the Mariners' past seven games..
- The Yankees have won 20 of the 32 games in which they've been favored.
- The Mariners have won seven of the 13 games when they've been labeled the underdog.
Yankees vs Mariners Injury Reports
Yankees
- Marcus Stroman, SP - 15-day IL (knee).
- Scott Effross, RP - 15-day IL (hamstring).
- Jonathan Loaisiga, RP - 15-day IL (elbow).
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL (elbow).
- DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10-day IL (calf and hip).
- Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).
- Luis Gil, SP - 60-day IL (lat).
- Jake Cousins, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).
- Clayton Beeter, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).
Mariners
- Logan Gilbert, SP - 15-day IL (elbow).
- George Kirby, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).
- Luke Raley, RF - 10-day IL (oblique).
- Gregory Santos, RP - 60-day IL (knee).
- Victor Robles, RF - 60-day IL (shoulder).
Yankees vs Mariners Predictions and Picks
"The Yankees have won four of their last five games, while the Mariners have lost four of their last six games. New York has the edge here because they've had a lot of success batting against right-handers, and Hancock has been shaky on the mound in recent starts, giving up nine runs in two home starts. With Seattle's bullpen also struggling, they will have a hard time slowing down the Yankees .... Take New York on the money line." — Bosun Akinpelu, Winners and Whiners
"The New York Yankees are in first place in the AL East heading into Monday's series opener with the Seattle Mariners, who are in first in the AL West. Unfortunately for the Mariners, they've dropped three games in a row, which has dwindled their lead in the division to just two games .... Still, I'm buying the Yankees in this matchup because they have a superior offense." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated
"I will go ahead and back the Yankees in this series opener on Monday night. Mostly, I'm concerned with where the run support will come from for the Mariners to keep pace in this game. New York is primed to do some damage in this contest offensively .... They'll take on a questionable Seattle pitcher in Emerson Hancock, who enters with a 5.70 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP. The right-hander has given up 2+ runs in each of his last four starts, so look for the Yankees to jump on him early and often." — Trent Pruitt, Statsalt