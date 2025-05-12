Yankees vs Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Oswald Peraza #18 of the New York Yankees throws to first base throwing out Jacob Wilson #5 of the Athletics in the bottom of the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on May 11, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Two American League division leaders square off tonight in Seattle as the New York Yankees (23-17) and Seattle Mariners (22-17) kick off a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 9:40 EST.

The Yankees enter the series after a 12–2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday, highlighted by Aaron Judge's four-hit performance. The Mariners, meanwhile, fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game sweep over the weekend, ending with a 9–1 loss on Sunday.

New York will send right-hander Clarke Schmidt (0–1, 4.79 ERA) to the mound. Seattle counters with right-hander Emerson Hancock (1–1, 5.70 ERA).

Judge leads the Yankees offense, batting .409 with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs. For the Mariners, Cal Raleigh has hit 12 home runs and driven in 25 RBIs, while Jorge Polanco is batting .327 with 9 home runs and 28 RBIs.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+120)

Mariners +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Yankees -140

Mariners +134

Total

Over 8 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-107)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees are 9-10 against the spread on the road this year.

The Mariners are 9-12 against the spread at home this season.

The total has gone over in four of the Yankees' last five games.

The total has gone over in six of the Mariners' past seven games..

The Yankees have won 20 of the 32 games in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have won seven of the 13 games when they've been labeled the underdog.

Yankees vs Mariners Injury Reports

Yankees

Marcus Stroman, SP - 15-day IL (knee).

Scott Effross, RP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Jonathan Loaisiga, RP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL (elbow).

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10-day IL (calf and hip).

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).

Luis Gil, SP - 60-day IL (lat).

Jake Cousins, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Clayton Beeter, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners

Logan Gilbert, SP - 15-day IL (elbow).

George Kirby, SP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Luke Raley, RF - 10-day IL (oblique).

Gregory Santos, RP - 60-day IL (knee).

Victor Robles, RF - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Mariners Predictions and Picks

"The Yankees have won four of their last five games, while the Mariners have lost four of their last six games. New York has the edge here because they've had a lot of success batting against right-handers, and Hancock has been shaky on the mound in recent starts, giving up nine runs in two home starts. With Seattle's bullpen also struggling, they will have a hard time slowing down the Yankees .... Take New York on the money line." — Bosun Akinpelu, Winners and Whiners

"The New York Yankees are in first place in the AL East heading into Monday's series opener with the Seattle Mariners, who are in first in the AL West. Unfortunately for the Mariners, they've dropped three games in a row, which has dwindled their lead in the division to just two games .... Still, I'm buying the Yankees in this matchup because they have a superior offense." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated