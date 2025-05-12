Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 11: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets watches his eighth inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on May 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates will open up a six-game road trip with a visit to Citi Field to face the New York Mets. These two teams have had entirely different seasons, with the Pirates residing in the cellar of the NL Central while the Mets battle for control of the NL East.

The man responsible for three of Pittsburgh's 14 wins will take the mound again tonight. Paul Skenes has followed up his All-Star season with another excellent string of starts, posting a 2.77 ERA and a .95 WHIP. The righty has retained his electric style of play, punching out batters behind insane velocity and pinpoint control. Now, Skenes will be tasked with dealing with a Mets lineup that has been on a streak of strong performances.

Set to go toe-to-toe with Skenes is New York's starter: Drew Peterson. Despite the relative lack of name recognition, Peterson has provided the Mets with steady, solid pitching throughout his seven appearances. The righty has put together a respectable body of work, allowing only five runs over his last 16 innings of work, most recently holding the Arizona Diamondbacks to two runs over six innings. The Pirates are one of the worst offensive units in the MLB, presenting an excellent opportunity for Peterson to continue his streak of quality starts.

Spread

Pirates +1.5 (-161)

Mets -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Pirates +145

Mets -159

Totals

Over 7 (-123)

Under 7.5 (-125)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends

The Pirates are 15-26 ATS this season.

The Pirates are 12-14 ATS as underdogs.

The under is 12-6-1 in Pittsburgh's road games.

The Mets are 12-7 ATS when playing at home.

The Mets are 12-13 ATS in games they play following a loss.

The under is 11-7-1 in games New York plays at Citi Field.

Pirates vs Mets Injury Reports

Pittsburgh Pirates

Spencer Horwitz, 1B - Out.

Nick Gonzales, 2B - Out.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS - Out.

Oneil Cruz, CF - Day-to-Day.

Endy Rodriguez, C - Out.

Emmanuel Valdez, 1B - Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, INF - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

Pirates vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Chris King of Winners and Whiners writes, "Both teams come in off series wins over the weekend, but the Pirates had dropped 10 of their previous 11 before firing Derek Shelton. Skenes has been solid, but the Pirates' offense hasn't really done a ton in regards to providing support for him on the bump. One need look no further than his last start, where he allowed two runs over six innings but still took the loss as Pittsburgh mustered a single run. Peterson is a solid pitcher, and more importantly, the Mets have a powerful lineup that is capable of putting crooked numbers on the board in a hurry. Skenes keeps Pittsburgh in it, but the Mets are the better team: they get the win here thanks to their bats."