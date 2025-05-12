New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Knicks avoided a trash-time second half in Game 3's 115-93 loss. The fact that New York's top cagers had to work so hard to avoid embarrassment makes the Knicks into a funny kind of underdog, leading 2-1 over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but an underdog all the same.
Boston also makes a weird favorite for Game 4, set to tip off at MSG at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. The Celtics did not post any double-doubles in their first win of the series, in contrast to another massive night from Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks. Nor did Boston win so convincingly on the road via bench scoring, outside of a hot night for guard Payton Pritchard. Boston hit an amazing 20 out of 40 trey attempts, while its defense hounded Towns' offense for steals and blocks.
Surely, no sportsbook thinks Boston can hit 50% repeating a game's worth of parking-lot shots. Yet, the weekend's final score vindicated the Celtics' great odds to bounce back. No one will dare cast the Knickerbockers as postseason favorites if tonight's hosts choke in front of Spike Lee again.
Spread
- Knicks +6.5 (-109)
- Celtics -6 (-107)
Moneyline
- Knicks +215
- Celtics -242
Total
- OVER 209 (-101)
- UNDER 209 (-110)
*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends
- Boston has a five-game winning streak at Madison Square Garden.
- The New York Knicks have gone 1-5 in their last six home games.
- Totals have gone UNDER in 12 out of New York's last 18 games.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports
New York Knicks
- None
Boston Celtics
- Small forward Sam Hauser is day-to-day with an ankle sprain.
- Center Kristaps Porzingis is probable for Game 4 with a respiratory illness.
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks
New York can't afford to give Boston 48:00 of outside looks and risk a 2-2 series tie after a repeat Celtics clinic. But if the Knicks are too fast to the perimeter, watch for Boston center Al Horford's production to stay on the upswing, following his 15 points and nine rebounds on Saturday.
Harford is playing the role of an aging Bill Walton, but as a healthier player at age 38. If Kristaps Porzingis recovers to play extended minutes, the Celtics' frontcourt could help make up for any lapses in shooting. "I don't know what to call it, but I'm just not feeling my best," Porzingis told Peter Botte of the New York Post last Thursday. The big man has since had a solid Game 3, giving Boston dual weapons under the basket.
New York's shooting percentage has nowhere to go but up. Sportsbooks should offer O/U lines in the 215 to 220-point range for a Game 4 that New York will go all-out to extend if losing. Recall that a fouling game in the last minute can add more than 15 points to a contest's final score, making the prediction of an over-total-points outcome as simple as Boston's predicted single-digit win.