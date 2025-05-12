New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 10: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks in action against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 10, 2025 in New York City. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks avoided a trash-time second half in Game 3's 115-93 loss. The fact that New York's top cagers had to work so hard to avoid embarrassment makes the Knicks into a funny kind of underdog, leading 2-1 over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but an underdog all the same.

Boston also makes a weird favorite for Game 4, set to tip off at MSG at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. The Celtics did not post any double-doubles in their first win of the series, in contrast to another massive night from Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks. Nor did Boston win so convincingly on the road via bench scoring, outside of a hot night for guard Payton Pritchard. Boston hit an amazing 20 out of 40 trey attempts, while its defense hounded Towns' offense for steals and blocks.

Surely, no sportsbook thinks Boston can hit 50% repeating a game's worth of parking-lot shots. Yet, the weekend's final score vindicated the Celtics' great odds to bounce back. No one will dare cast the Knickerbockers as postseason favorites if tonight's hosts choke in front of Spike Lee again.

Spread

Knicks +6.5 (-109)

Celtics -6 (-107)

Moneyline

Knicks +215

Celtics -242

Total

OVER 209 (-101)

UNDER 209 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Boston has a five-game winning streak at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks have gone 1-5 in their last six home games.

Totals have gone UNDER in 12 out of New York's last 18 games.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Injury Reports

New York Knicks

None

Boston Celtics

Small forward Sam Hauser is day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is probable for Game 4 with a respiratory illness.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Predictions and Picks

New York can't afford to give Boston 48:00 of outside looks and risk a 2-2 series tie after a repeat Celtics clinic. But if the Knicks are too fast to the perimeter, watch for Boston center Al Horford's production to stay on the upswing, following his 15 points and nine rebounds on Saturday.

Harford is playing the role of an aging Bill Walton, but as a healthier player at age 38. If Kristaps Porzingis recovers to play extended minutes, the Celtics' frontcourt could help make up for any lapses in shooting. "I don't know what to call it, but I'm just not feeling my best," Porzingis told Peter Botte of the New York Post last Thursday. The big man has since had a solid Game 3, giving Boston dual weapons under the basket.