2025 NFL Schedule Starts to Leak Out

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Damone Clark #33 of the Dallas Cowboys get into an altercation during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

NFL schedules are coming out!!

Yes, put down your pencils and pens as you try to do what the NFL has made an art form over the past several decades, and that is constructing a full slate of 272 regular-season games. It's not easy, but it's fun to speculate.

Now we are finally getting some trickles of what the 2025 NFL schedule will be.

First, give a lot of credit to the X account NFL Nerd. We are not sure who is behind the account, but he has been extremely accurate in reporting schedule leaks, even before they become official.

He had the NFL International slate a week ago, and now he had the NFL Opener last night before NBC made it official this morning.

In case you are wondering, the NFL season will kick off Thursday, September 4, with an NFC East showdown between the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

According to reports, Fox and Amazon will announce one game later this afternoon. CBS will announce one game tomorrow.

Wednesday, the full schedule will be released in primetime, but as is the case seemingly every year since the schedule release became a social media event, full team schedules will likely be known in the afternoon on Wednesday.

INTERNATATIONAL SLATE:

The NFL will feature seven games overseas. It kicks off right away in Week 1, when the LA Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. It's a match-up that has been the worst kept secret since March, as it was speculated that the Chiefs would head to South America with the Chargers.

Meanwhile, the opponent for the Steelers' trip to Ireland will be official on Tuesday. Although there has been rampant speculation that the opponent would be the Minnesota Vikings.

In London, the New York Jets will return for a second consecutive season, this time giving up a home game to host the Denver Broncos.

The other two London games will be the Browns vs. Vikings and the Rams vs. the Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are expected to head to Madrid, Spain to face-off with the Miami Dolphins. The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany.

GIANTS AND JETS FULL SLATES?

Ok, so what will the Giants and Jets' full slate look like? Who will they face in Week One? Well, since the Cowboys will be otherwise preoccupied with the Eagles in Week 1, let's take a guess and put the Giants on the road in Week 1 at the Chicago Bears.

Why not? Two big cities, two classic teams. Both seem, on paper, to have exciting futures.

As for the Jets, a lot fans have been speculating that the NFL would slot the Steelers into Week 1 as the Jets opponent, because of the whole Aaron Rodgers factor. But I find it hard to believe the NFL wants to feature it right out of the gate. What if Rodgers decides not to play in Pittsburgh? Then that game looses a lot of luster.

So let's go with the safe choice: New England Patriots at Jets in Week 1. Both teams coached by former players (Mike Vrabel in NE, and Aaron Glenn in NY); and both teams trying to get out of the cellar of the AFC East.