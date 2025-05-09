Yankees vs Athletics Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 07: J.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees hits a walk off sacrifice fly to win the game in the tenth inning against the San Diego Padres during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees (21–16) and Athletics (20–18) open a three-game series tonight at Sutter Health Park. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 p.m. EST.

Both teams come to the park having lost three of their past five games. The Yankees took two of three against the San Diego Padres to end a three-game skid, while the Athletics most recently dropped two of three to the Seattle Mariners.

New York will send right-hander Will Warren (1–2, 5.65 ERA) to the mound. Warren has struck out 34 batters over 28.2 innings this season but hasn't lasted past the fifth inning. Oakland counters with right-hander Osvaldo Bido (2–2, 4.71 ERA), who gave up four runs to the Marlins in a five-inning start last week.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees offensively, batting .400 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs. For the Athletics, Tyler Soderstrom has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 RBIs, while Jacob Wilson is batting .357 with a .383 on-base percentage.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+108)

Athletics +1.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Yankees -143

Athletics +130

Total

Over 10.5 (-115)

Under 11 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

Both teams are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The total has gone under in 10 of the Yankees' last 14 games..

The total has gone over in four of the Athletics' last six games at home.

The Yankees have won 19 of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Athletics have won in 11 of the 24 contests they have been named underdogs this year..

The Yankees are 5-1 straight up in their last six games against the Athletics..

Yankees vs Athletics Injury Reports

Yankees

Jonathan Loaisiga, RP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - 60-day IL (elbow).

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - 10-day IL (calf and hip).

Marcus Stroman, SP - 15-day IL (knee).

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B - 10-day IL (oblique).

Luis Gil, SP - 60-day IL (lat).

Jake Cousins, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Athletics

Zack Gelof, 2B - 10-day IL (wrist and ribs).

J.T. Ginn, SP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Ken Waldichuk, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Michel Otanez, RP - 15-day IL (shoulder).

Yankees vs Athletics Predictions and Picks

"We know the Yankees will be very emotional and fired up with the return of team captain Aaron Judge to the lineup, but will that be enough to earn them a victory tonight in Oakland? Our expert Yankees vs. Athletics predictions are simple here. We believe the Yankees should be able to edge this game out on the strength of their lineup." — Harry Mac, Sports Illustrated

"New York's offense is red-hot behind Judge, and the bullpen has the edge over Oakland's. While Warren has struggled, Bido hasn't been lights out either. The Yankees' ability to score in bunches and a superior opponent batting average (.206 vs .253) give them the edge in a close game. Final Score Prediction: New York Yankees win 6-4." — Jake Allmann, Picks and Parlays