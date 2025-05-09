New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 8: A detailed view of a corner flag inside Yankee Stadium prior to the MLS match between New York City FC and Orlando City on March 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

The headline "New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy" fits in with this weekend's slate of marquee MLS contests. America's two biggest soccer cities will meet to do battle for a 36th time this Saturday at Red Bull Arena. But you have to play solid football, too, which is the "kicker" for this Saturday's showdown.

The LA Galaxy could be headed for its worst season in a generation. The club's only win this cycle came in the back leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup tie. In league play, the Galaxy is winless through 11 matches. Its three meager MLS points dwell far below any other Western Conference patsy's total.

Why isn't New York favored to win by a hundred goals? The Red Bulls are in a spring slump of their own, defeating just one of their last four MLS opponents headed into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. EST contest.

Spread

New York Red Bulls -0.5 (-118)

LA Galaxy +0.5 (-105)

Moneyline

New York Red Bulls -120

LA Galaxy +300

Draw +290

Total

OVER 2.75 (-118)

UNDER 2.75 (-102)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Betting Trends

The New York Red Bulls have won just three of their last nine league matches.

The Galaxy has beaten the Red Bulls in four of the last five head-to-head meetings.

Totals went UNDER in five of LA's last seven matches across all competitions.

Los Angeles has begun the MLS season on an 11-match winless streak.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Injury Reports

New York Red Bulls

Defender Marcelo Morales is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Lewis Morgan is out with a knee injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis is out with a hamstring pull.

Midfielder Felipe Carballo is questionable with a knee injury.

Midfielder Daniel Edelman is questionable with a strained hamstring.

Forward Cameron Harper is questionable with a strained hamstring.

Forward Serge Ngoma is questionable with a thigh injury.

LA Galaxy

Midfielder Riqui Puig is out with a knee injury.

New York Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy Predictions and Picks

New York's cautious favorites' odds also represent the number of injury cases. Earlier this year, it was the squad's collective knees that couldn't seem to heal. Tack on a pair of footballers who're now questionable with hamstring issues in Daniel Edelman and Cameron Harper, and it feels like New York's been fighting with Liga's bruising teams in tournament play, instead of the USL Championship.

Los Angeles manager Greg Vanney took fire from a strange location this week, when the Red Bulls alum Bradley Wright-Phillips told Goal that Vanney has "no excuse" for dropping points in every match. LA's 10-of-11 whiffed shot attempts in Sunday's loss in Kansas City are the mark of a disinterested team.