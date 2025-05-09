NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 8: A detailed view of a corner flag inside Yankee Stadium prior to the MLS match between New York City FC and Orlando City on March 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images)

New York City FC is inspiring skepticism from those who forecast Major League Soccer's winners and losers. How else can you explain the Pigeons' conservative one-to-one odds against CF Montreal, a visitor who's competing with this season's LA Galaxy for the mantle of "worst team in two countries"?

New York City isn't touted as even a one-goal spread favorite for Saturday's kickoff on home grounds at 7:30 p.m. EST. That's against a CF Montreal team that hasn't won in 90:00 since October. While any "minus odds" market to win is technically considered a compliment in soccer's tri-fold moneyline picks, the average favorite's odds fly in the face of NYC's nine points in the last four appearances.

Who was it that Montreal last defeated on that autumn day? Why, it was New York City FC, of course. Could the Pigeons' flawed head-to-head record against the Impact be behind Saturday's numbers?

Spread

New York City FC -0.75 (-105)

CF Montreal +0.75 (-115)

Moneyline

New York City FC -135

CF Montreal +360

Draw +285

Total

Over 2.5 (-110)

Under 2.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Betting Trends

New York City has won three of its last four league matches.

Totals have gone under in all five of NYCFC's last five dates across competitions.

Montreal has scored just three goals in its last 10 league matches.

CF Montreal is winless in the 2025 MLS season.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Injury Reports

New York City FC

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.

Defender Mitja Ilenic is out with a leg injury.

is out with a leg injury. Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

Defender Kevin O'Toole is out with a leg injury.

CF Montreal

Midfielder Bryce Duke is out with a lower-body injury.

injury. Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk is out with a lower-body injury.

New York City FC vs CF Montreal Predictions and Picks

It's a mistake to put historical facts over common sense when making predictions on the Pigeons and Impact this weekend. Montreal was simply a different team when the clubs had entertaining bouts last year. In fact, Montreal won more games last autumn than the Impact look poised to win in total in 2025.

NYCFC can't get the odds for a cupcake game after a lower-tier side eats the MLS club for dessert. NYC was upset by a U.S. Open Cup minnow on Wednesday when an undisciplined road effort left the Pigeons red-carded and down a man, setting up a 1-0 surprise by the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Matthew Mangam of Hudson River Blue says the Pigeons showed "hardly any signs of ambition" when on offense.