Chicago Cubs vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Chicago Cubs will open up their road trip with a visit to the Big Apple to face the New York Mets. Tonight's game will kick off a series between two of the best teams in the National League, each of which leads its respective division.

Representing the Cubs on the mound is starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. Once a highly-touted prospect, Taillon has quietly turned in a solid career that has been punctuated by his seven appearances in the 2025 season. Those starts have resulted in a 3.86 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP, numbers that indicate Taillon's status as a starting pitcher who is well above average. He will have the opportunity to continue his success against one of the toughest lineups in the MLB in Citi Field.

A huge part of New York's success has been their starting pitching depth, a depth that is on display in tonight's game with starting pitcher Clay Holmes. Holmes, the second fiddle to the excellent Kodai Senga, has earned fantastic numbers over his seven appearances this year. He is 4-1 with a 2.95 ERA, statistics that would make him an ace on most other teams besides the Mets. Holmes could add a major feather to his cap with a solid outing against a dangerous Chicago offense tonight.

Spread

Cubs +1.5 (-155)

Mets -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

Cubs +138

Mets -144

Totals

Over 7.5 (-120)

Under 8 (-120)

Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs are 5-1 ATS when they have a day of rest.

The Cubs are 11-8 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 10-8 in Chicago's road games.

The Mets are 10-6 ATS when playing at Citi Field.

The Mets are 18-16 ATS when they have equal rest to their opponents.

The under is 11-5 when New York plays at home.

Cubs vs Mets Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

Ryan Brasier, RP - Out.

Eli Morgan, RP - Out.

Tyson Miller, RP - Out.

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, UTIL - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

Cubs vs Mets Predictions and Picks

RB Hayek of ClutchPoints writes, "Both teams have pitchers who have had moderate success this season. Also, both teams are slowly forming into contenders, each leading their divisions at the time of publication. But I don't like Taillon on the road. Yet, he has dominated the Mets. Because of this, I think the Cubs get the job done, and the Mets don't. I will roll with the Cubs to cover the spread on the road."