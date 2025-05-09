Celtics vs Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 07: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is defended by OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 07, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics look to steal Game 3 on the road and get on the board in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics lost Game 2, 91-90. Boston had a great first quarter defensively, holding the Knicks to just 13 points. However, the Celtics never really got their offense going and were outscored 30-17 in the fourth quarter. Boston shot 36% from the field but did well on the offensive glass. Jayson Tatum recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Celtics are now down 2-0 in this best-of-seven series, with both losses coming by three points or fewer.

The Knicks are feeling confident after winning two hard-fought, close road playoff games. New York shot 43% from the field, and three-pointers and free throws were fairly even with Boston's numbers. They'll need to clean up the turnovers, but should continue their strong fourth-quarter defense. Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds and played a huge role in the win.

Spread

Celtics -5.5 (-105)

Knicks +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Celtics -211

Knicks +192

Total

OVER 205.5 (-110)

UNDER 205.5 (-107)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Celtics vs Knicks Betting Trends

Boston is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Boston is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

Boston is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games against New York.

New York is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

New York is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

New York is 1-4 SU in its last five games at home.

Celtics vs Knicks Injury Reports

Boston Celtics

Sam Hauser, SF - Day-to-day

New York Knicks

None

Celtics vs Knicks Predictions and Picks

Boston's offense is ranked eighth, second in defense, and third in point differential. Jayson Tatum leads the team in points per game and assists. He recorded double-doubles in both games of this series, but his scoring dropped from 23 points in Game 1 to 13 in Game 2. Tatum runs the offense, and he needs to convert some of those offensive rebounds into points or quality assists. Teams that shoot around the mid-30s in field goal percentage typically lose, and that's what happened to Boston.

New York's offense and defense are both ranked ninth, and the team is eighth in point differential. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in field goal percentage and has posted double-doubles in both games of this series. The Knicks are facing the second-best defense in the league, and their offense is doing just enough to win. Additionally, New York's defense has come through in the clutch more often than Boston's. The Knicks can't afford a slow start at home and will need to counter Boston's shooting early.