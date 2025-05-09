Celtics vs Knicks Odds, Spread, and Total
The Boston Celtics look to steal Game 3 on the road and get on the board in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series against the New York Knicks.
The Celtics lost Game 2, 91-90. Boston had a great first quarter defensively, holding the Knicks to just 13 points. However, the Celtics never really got their offense going and were outscored 30-17 in the fourth quarter. Boston shot 36% from the field but did well on the offensive glass. Jayson Tatum recorded a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Celtics are now down 2-0 in this best-of-seven series, with both losses coming by three points or fewer.
The Knicks are feeling confident after winning two hard-fought, close road playoff games. New York shot 43% from the field, and three-pointers and free throws were fairly even with Boston's numbers. They'll need to clean up the turnovers, but should continue their strong fourth-quarter defense. Karl-Anthony Towns had a double-double with 21 points and 17 rebounds and played a huge role in the win.
Spread
- Celtics -5.5 (-105)
- Knicks +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics -211
- Knicks +192
Total
- OVER 205.5 (-110)
- UNDER 205.5 (-107)
*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Celtics vs Knicks Betting Trends
- Boston is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- Boston is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.
- Boston is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games against New York.
- New York is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.
- New York is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
- New York is 1-4 SU in its last five games at home.
Celtics vs Knicks Injury Reports
Boston Celtics
- Sam Hauser, SF - Day-to-day
New York Knicks
- None
Celtics vs Knicks Predictions and Picks
Boston's offense is ranked eighth, second in defense, and third in point differential. Jayson Tatum leads the team in points per game and assists. He recorded double-doubles in both games of this series, but his scoring dropped from 23 points in Game 1 to 13 in Game 2. Tatum runs the offense, and he needs to convert some of those offensive rebounds into points or quality assists. Teams that shoot around the mid-30s in field goal percentage typically lose, and that's what happened to Boston.
New York's offense and defense are both ranked ninth, and the team is eighth in point differential. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the team in field goal percentage and has posted double-doubles in both games of this series. The Knicks are facing the second-best defense in the league, and their offense is doing just enough to win. Additionally, New York's defense has come through in the clutch more often than Boston's. The Knicks can't afford a slow start at home and will need to counter Boston's shooting early.
This series has been defined by defense and clutch performances in the fourth quarter. New York has been slightly better shooting from the field, while Boston is the best three-point shooting team. The Celtics should finally regain their shooting efficiency, but the Knicks will keep things close with their own shooting depth.