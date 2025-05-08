The “Magic” of Saint Peter’s: 7 Employees Celebrate 40 Years of Service

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System has a long-standing reputation for delivering quality healthcare services in tandem with compassionate care while also honoring its Catholic mission of humble service to humanity. A destination for superior care in Central Jersey and beyond, there exists a kind of “magic,” that leads people to choose Saint Peter’s for their care. That “magic” goes beyond a staff of qualified physicians, caregivers, and support staff, and extends to every employee, regardless of their responsibilities.

This year, seven individuals were recognized with Saint Peter’s Service Awards marking 40 years of service or more, along with Carolyn Reeves, a registered nurse on the Mother-Baby Unit, who was honored posthumously for her 40 years of service. Each of those honored shared their personal story and the secret behind what’s kept them at the organization well beyond the average term of employment anywhere. Some of the common themes that were repeated were the culture, the people, a willingness by co-workers to step up during crisis without ever being asked, and the ability to serve others at a place where their personal and religious values were respected and able to be put into action every day. Here are some of their stories:

Linda Carroll, MSN, RN, RN-BC, Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer

Linda Carroll of Colonia explained that she’s always had a personal connection to Saint Peter’s and the New Brunswick community. “My calling to be a nurse was born from great admiration for how my mother, a 15-year nursing supervisor at Saint Peter’s, cared for her patients,” she said. “I am endeared to my personal connection to Saint Peter’s and the New Brunswick community.”

Her grandfather lived down the street from the hospital, so she was in the area often and her great-grandfather helped to build Saint Peter’s Church in New Brunswick. Linda first came to Saint Peter’s when she was 5 years old, accompanying her mother as she picked up her paycheck. “I remember thinking back then, “I want to work here!” Later, Linda attended and graduated from Saint Peter’s School of Nursing, and “never left”.

Today, as Chief Nursing Officer, Linda says she’s “always a nurse at heart,” and is “passionate about advancing the professional development of our loving nurses and nurse leaders.”

What keeps her here? “There is no place like Saint Peter’s. The words ‘we’ and ‘us’ ring out over ‘I’ and ‘me.’ Together, we live our faith-based mission as humble stewards caring for patients and their families during the most vulnerable times in their lives,” said Linda. “We are also passionate about caring for our staff. I am honored and grateful to partner with an amazing nurse and executive leadership team to help staff be successful in every way.”

Linda Stroumtsos, RN, NICU Nurse

Linda Stroumtsos of Belle Mead started as a nurse’s aide on the medical-surgical unit. She began working as a registered nurse in the nursery and after a year, transferred to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). After 45 years, she said she is still learning something new every day. Linda attributes the close-knit community of the NICU as one of the reasons she has stayed at Saint Peter's.

“I truly value the close friendships throughout the years. My friends have all touched my heart in their own special ways,” said Linda. “The teamwork in the NICU is exceptional. We often find ourselves in a crisis situation, but I know I can always count on my co-workers to help out. While some say that we are providing comfort by tending to these fragile infants and their concerned families, I find it’s a comfort for me to be serving them.”

Linda describes the fact that quality and safety are tantamount in the NICU, but the bond with her team is palpable. “We are striving in this together!” Linda celebrated 46 years at Saint Peter’s in March.

Eileen Lombardi, Yolanda’s Restaurant Manager

Eileen Lombardi of Kendall Park talks about Saint Peter’s with great pride and interspersed with her narrative is the word “family,” which for Eileen is both a literal and figurative reference. Her mother was a switchboard operator at Saint Peter’s for 30 years; her sister is a switchboard operator there now. Eileen started working at Saint Peter’s hospital-based restaurant as a waitress. Later she became a cook, then assistant manager and for the past 27 years, she has been the manager of Yolanda’s.

“There is such a family atmosphere here,” says Eileen. “I’ve worked with other people’s kids. For example, the daughter of the hospital’s head of transport came to me when she was only 14 years old and worked at the restaurant through college. Now she’s a nurse here. There are two other girls that started working for me and now they’re working in the Emergency Room. I have lots of stories like that.”

Eileen credits her staying power to her non-stop energy. She explained that during the pandemic when most restaurants closed completely, Yolanda’s kicked into high gear. “We made 80 family meals a day. These were complete meals that employees could pick up at the end of their shift and take home to their families because folks here were working overtime and just didn’t have time after leaving work to go home and prepare meals for their families. In addition, we opened a grocery store, a mini-market where we offered staples for nurses and others working 15 to 16-hour shifts!

“During COVID, the restaurant also became a cafeteria, expanding hours from 6:30 AM to 8 PM,” Eileen explains. Always a workhorse, yet humble to the core, Eileen said, “My team makes me look good! Yes, we’re successful and to date, we haven’t lost a challenge yet, but I couldn’t do it without them.” An example of the unbreakable bond of teamwork: one of her waitresses has been with her for 30 years and another back-of-house employee has been on staff since 2010.

When asked about what keeps her here, Eileen said, “Saint Peter’s is an amazing place; it’s about the sum of the whole.”

Carol Negvesky, Communications Manager

“I first came to Saint Peter’s because my mother-in-law worked as assistant manager in the medical records department,” said Carol Negvesky of Somerset. She began working at Saint Peter’s in 1984 as the evening switchboard operator, working from 5 PM to 11 PM so she could be home with her kids. Carol has held many positions over the years—more than she can count. According to Carol, it was always family first, but as her kids grew, over time she continued to take on more responsibility. She explains that regardless of the changes in management over time, her values remained the same and her employer always respected that.

In her current role as Communications Manager, Carol supervises approximately 35 people. She explains that Saint Peter’s was always her home away from home. At various points in time, her kids also worked at Saint Peter’s. One worked in Yolanda’s with Eileen Lombardi, and another as an aid in the Pediatric Emergency Room and later as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. Her son worked in the Medical Records Department and then moved to the Sterile, Processing and Distribution Department before pursuing another career. For Carol, the familial connections continue. Eileen’s mom previously worked for Carol, and now Eileen’s sister works for her. Carol refers to it as the “Saint Peter’s bloodline.”

Maureen Gugliotta, RN, Labor and Delivery Nurse

Maureen Gugliotta of Freehold started as a medical-surgery nurse. What is the “magic” of Saint Peter’s that she attributes to her 40-year tenure? According to Maureen, it’s the culture and the people. She describes a family atmosphere that she says exists not just in Labor and Delivery, but in other departments as well.

“Saint Peter’s has become our home away from home,” says Maureen. “People here have your back, and, in an emergency, you don’t have to ask for help from your colleagues; they eagerly come forward to assist.”

Maureen also attributes the Christian culture as a reason she feels so connected to Saint Peter’s. “It aligns with my values and as a child, I was hospitalized here often, so I grew up here. I was born here, was a patient here, and feel truly lucky to have a job here. Today, it is my privilege to be part of the Labor and Delivery team.”

Gugliotta continues, “As nurses in Labor and Delivery, we are bound by the shared experiences of patient care and it gives me confidence to know that I have a team behind me, supporting me whenever the need arises. I have confidence in my team and in the care we provide.”

Tracey Mulqueen, RN, Pediatric Emergency Department Nurse

One of the reasons Tracey Mulqueen of Dunellen continues to remain at Saint Peter’s is the culture of family. She describes an environment where everybody looks after each other. During her time at Saint Peter’s, Tracey has worked in medical-surgery, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and the adult Emergency Department. She said she’s changed shifts and hours as her schedule needed to adapt to her growing family that includes three kids.

“I feel lucky that I’ve been able to do what I love professionally, while having a job that could adapt to my family life and my priorities at home,” said Tracey. “My role at Saint Peter’s has allowed me to use my experience, education and my faith to bring comfort to families in need – what a privilege.”

Ann Scotti, MSW, LCSW, ACM, CMAC, Care Coordination Director

Ann Scotti of Hillsborough first came to Saint Peter’s a s a social worker for the NICU and perinatal services department. Today she is the director of Care Coordination, responsible for managing interdisciplinary teams that provide support and services to patients who are experiencing problems or issues adjusting to illness. Her summation as to the “magic” of Saint Peter’s and why so many people have a longevity of employment there: “It’s a combination of clinical expertise and a mutual dedication to a mission of service.” She explains that magic is dependent on the dual existence of these elements.

When she surveys her 40 years at Saint Peter’s, Ann says, “I see an extraordinary level of clinical competence, plus high expectations for a caring approach and in combination with these things, a collaborative environment within departments, across teams and institution-wide.”

“As Director of Care Coordination, I work with nurses and social workers, and provide guidance for circumstances where patients are struggling with unexpected situations, the length of time they’re anticipated to be hospitalized, unexpected diagnoses and anticipating what can often be a complex plan of care and adjustment which needs to be continued after the hospital stay,” said Ann. “It takes so many working together to meet the care needs of patients and their families. At Saint Peter’s, it is truly the organization that’s the exception, not a single individual.”

“Saint Peter’s is a very extraordinary place,” said Leslie D. Hirsch, FACHE, president and CEO of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System. “We have been here for the community for the past 117 years and while many have been the recipients of our tangible efforts to heal the sick, save lives, and welcome new lives into this world, the intangible ‘magic’ of Saint Peter’s is its compassionate and caring staff who deliver the best in patient care to everyone who come to us in their time of need and leave as members of our family.”

