Knicks Silence Skeptics, Stun Celtics Again in Game 2

Where are all the doubters now?

After Monday's thrilling 108-105 Knicks comeback victory over Boston, many in the media tried to paint the game as an aberration; that the Celtics would storm back and smack around the Knicks for the rest of the series.

Well, apparently, the Knicks never got the memo.

If you didn't believe Monday night, you better start thinking now.

The Knicks once again stormed back from a 20-point third quarter deficit to shock the Boston Celtics 91-90 at TD Bank Garden to take a 2-0 series lead.

If New York Knicks fans weren't already hysterical over the Game 1 comeback, they are off the wall right now. The party is on, and Game Three at the Garden isn't until Saturday.

The reason the Knicks find themselves here is that they just don't know how to accept defeat. They keep fighting, and turned Game 2 into a street brawl; something Boston didn't want to play. Blocked shots, forced shots, strips, turnovers. The Knicks scratched, punched, and clawed their way back in Game 2 as Boston lost complete grip of this series at that moment.

The game started turning when Boston couldn't add to a 73-53 lead with 3:12 to go in the fourth quarter. Over the next three-plus minutes, the Knicks' defense suffocated Boston. Four missed shots, three turnovers, and a personal foul to boot. Meanwhile, the Knicks kept plugging along as Miles McBride and Josh Hart traded mammoth three-pointers that narrowed the deficit down to 12.

But even though Boston did find a way to rebound a bit early in the fourth quarter. It took a Mitchell Robinson eight-foot jumper following a heads-up rebound by Hart off a blocked shot with 8:27 to go that really ignited the comeback.

For the rest of the night the Knicks went on a 21-6 run and never looked back as they sped past Boston.

The Knicks finally took the lead in a dizzying fourth quarter when Captain Clutch, Jalen Brunson, nailed a long-distance jumper to give New York a slim 87-86 lead with less than two minutes to go. It was New York's first lead of the night.

After Boston's Jayson Tatum glided through the Knicks' defense for a slam dunk to put the Celtics back in front by one with 18.1 seconds to go, Brunson calmly went to the foul line after a shooting foul was called on Jrue Holiday, and sank both shots to put the Knicks up for good!