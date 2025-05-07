New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Jasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees takes his turn at bat as Elias Díaz #17 of the San Diego Padres defends at Yankee Stadium on May 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Nowhere in baseball's lore is the Seventh Inning Stretch said to be a time portal. But yesterday, all it took was that extra commercial break for the New York Yankees to rekindle their slugging form from 2025's early spring debut. The Pinstripes crushed the San Diego Padres 15-3 following a 10-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, featuring 13 batters and a first-of-career grand slam for the Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

New York hosts San Diego in tonight's series closer at 7:05 p.m. Eastern Time, setting up a curious kind of rubber match. The Yankees regained their swagger in that epic seventh inning, but the resulting blowout score could lead to a special kind of frustration if the club can't close the deal and win the series.

If San Diego wins a close ball game and prevails 2-1 in the meeting, the Yankees will have outscored their last three opponents by 15 or more combined runs with nary a single won series to show for the effort.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+125)

Padres +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Yankees -175

Padres +158

Total

OVER 8 (+100)

UNDER 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Betting Trends

The New York Yankees are 2-4 in their last six games.

Totals have gone UNDER in eight of the Yankees' last 11 games with San Diego.

The San Diego Padres are 6-1 in their last seven games.

San Diego is 2-5 in its last seven games against the New York Yankees.

Totals have gone UNDER in seven of San Diego's last nine games at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. is out four-to-six weeks with a strained right oblique.

Relief pitcher Scott Effross has been assigned to rehab duty with a hamstring injury.

Third baseman D.J. LeMahieu is day-to-day with minor calf and hip injuries.

San Diego Padres

Relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie is on the 15-day IL with a strained left oblique.

Shortstop Mason McCoy is on the 10-day IL with a sprained finger in his left hand.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth remains on the 10-day IL with a rib injury.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Predictions and Picks

New York's favorable odds to win stem from a potential mismatch on the mound. Max Fried will defend his 6-0 season record against Dylan Cease of San Diego, who's got an ugly ERA of 5.61 on the campaign.

Fried's only downside is that he's had problems with the Pads. Fried was out of the box in just two innings in San Diego's playoff triumph over Atlanta last October, a possible theme behind today's upset bets on the Padres to win. "(The) Padres are well-positioned to topple Max Fried and the Yankees (with) high-upside pitching and a red-hot offense," predicts Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints.