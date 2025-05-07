New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Totals

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 06: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on May 06, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The New York Mets will wrap up their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two teams split the first couple of games, making tonight's affair a rubber match between two National League playoff contenders.

It is hard to see how the Mets could lack confidence here based on their starting pitcher. Kodai Senga is set to make his seventh start of the season, an encouraging fact given the strength of his first six. His 1.38 ERA is one of the best marks in the MLB, denoting his elite play throughout the season so far. However, one of his worst starts, if one can call it that, came against the Diamondbacks last time out. Senga only made it through four innings while allowing three walks and a run. It was not an efficient outing, but it was still far from a bad one. This game will allow Senga a chance to redeem one of his tougher performances to seal the series.

The Diamondbacks do not have the privilege of deploying a pitcher of Senga's caliber. Instead, they will call upon Merrill Kelly. Kelly has been solid this season, earning an overinflated ERA of 4.06 as a result of some bad luck in important spots. Overall, he has been fairly successful in keeping opponents off of the basepaths, as evidenced by his 1.06 WHIP. The Mets will provide a stiff test, seeing as their offense has been one of the better units in the league so far.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+135)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline

Mets -122

Diamondbacks +114

Totals

Over 9 (-109)

Under 9 (+100)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets are 9-4 ATS after a loss.

The Mets are 18-12 in games they play without rest.

The under is 11-9-1 in New York's road games.

The Diamondbacks are 10-8 ATS following a win.

The Diamondbacks are 7-11 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 8-7-3 when Arizona is at home.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports

New York Mets

Jesse Winker, DH - Out.

Ronny Mauricio, INF - Out.

Jose Siri, OF - Out.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Gabriel Moreno, C - Day-to-Day.

Kendall Graveman, RP - Out.

Justin Martinez, RP - Out.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The New York Mets are not as sharp on the road, where they have a 10-10 record on the season. The Arizona Diamondbacks have been competitive against the Mets this season, winning two of the past three meetings entering Tuesday night. Furthermore, Mets pitcher Kodai Senga is dominant, but Arizona managed five hits in four innings against Senga last week in a game Arizona ended up winning 4-2. That was Senga's shortest outing of the season. The Mets have lost in Senga's past two starts. Also, Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly has been hard to solve, conceding two or fewer runs in five consecutive outings, including only one run against the Cubs and the Phillies. Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks +110."