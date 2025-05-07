Knicks vs Celtics Odds, Spread, and Total
The New York Knicks look to win Game 2 on the road and take a 2-0 series lead back to New York. The Knicks won Game 1, 108-105 in overtime….
The New York Knicks look to win Game 2 on the road and take a 2-0 series lead back to New York.
The Knicks won Game 1, 108-105 in overtime. New York trailed by 16 at the half, had a strong offensive third quarter, and held Boston to just 16 points in the fourth. The Knicks shot 42% from the field and made 17 threes. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the team with 29 points each. While New York shot decently overall, their defense was the difference, holding a high-powered Boston offense to just 35% from the field.
The Celtics will look to bounce back after blowing a large halftime lead and struggling offensively down the stretch. Boston still made 15 threes and 22 free throws, but the offense went cold in the second half. They had a chance to win in overtime, but managed only five points. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the team with 23 points apiece, and one of them is likely to have a breakout performance in Game 2.
Spread
- Knicks +10.5 (-109)
- Celtics -10.5 (-101)
Moneyline
- Knicks +441
- Celtics -474
Total
- OVER 211 (-111)
- UNDER 211.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Knicks vs Celtics Betting Trends
- New York is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.
- New York is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- New York is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games against Boston.
- Boston is 16-4 SU in its last 20 games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Boston's last six games against New York.
- Boston is 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home.
Knicks vs Celtics Injury Reports
New York Knicks
- None
Boston Celtics
- Kristaps Porzingis, C - Day-to-day, Probable for Game 2.
- Sam Hauser, SF - Day-to-day
Knicks vs Celtics Predictions and Picks
The Knicks are ranked ninth in scoring and will look for consistent offensive production throughout the game. While their defense played a key role in the Game 1 comeback, New York will need to be ready to match Boston's offensive intensity from the opening tip in Game 2. The Knicks can support their scoring efforts by grabbing more offensive rebounds and improving at the free-throw line. New York missed 14 free throws in Game 1, and staying competitive with the Celtics and executing the small details in crunch time could result in a 2-0 series lead.
The Celtics are ranked eighth in scoring and are the best three-point shooting team in the league. However, they rank just 19th in field goal percentage, and that showed in Game 1. Boston is a strong rebounding team and often lives or dies by the three-ball. In Game 1, they shot just 25% from beyond the arc, compared to the Knicks' 45%. If the threes aren't falling, Boston needs to attack the paint more and focus on mid-range opportunities. They also need to limit turnovers and avoid prolonged cold stretches.
Boston will come out playing hard in Game 2. They'll be more efficient from the field and still attempt a high volume of threes, this time with better results. The Knicks matched the Celtics in made threes during Game 1 and will look to do that again. New York will need to keep up with Boston's tempo and work to limit any scoring runs. It may be difficult for the Knicks to pull off another big comeback, as the Celtics aim to secure at least a split on their home court.