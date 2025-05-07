Knicks vs Celtics Odds, Spread, and Total

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 05: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the second half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks look to win Game 2 on the road and take a 2-0 series lead back to New York.

The Knicks won Game 1, 108-105 in overtime. New York trailed by 16 at the half, had a strong offensive third quarter, and held Boston to just 16 points in the fourth. The Knicks shot 42% from the field and made 17 threes. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby led the team with 29 points each. While New York shot decently overall, their defense was the difference, holding a high-powered Boston offense to just 35% from the field.

The Celtics will look to bounce back after blowing a large halftime lead and struggling offensively down the stretch. Boston still made 15 threes and 22 free throws, but the offense went cold in the second half. They had a chance to win in overtime, but managed only five points. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the team with 23 points apiece, and one of them is likely to have a breakout performance in Game 2.

Spread

Knicks +10.5 (-109)

Celtics -10.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Knicks +441

Celtics -474

Total

OVER 211 (-111)

UNDER 211.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Celtics Betting Trends

New York is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

New York is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

New York is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games against Boston.

Boston is 16-4 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Boston's last six games against New York.

Boston is 7-1 SU in its last eight games at home.

Knicks vs Celtics Injury Reports

New York Knicks

None

Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis, C - Day-to-day, Probable for Game 2.

Sam Hauser, SF - Day-to-day

Knicks vs Celtics Predictions and Picks

The Knicks are ranked ninth in scoring and will look for consistent offensive production throughout the game. While their defense played a key role in the Game 1 comeback, New York will need to be ready to match Boston's offensive intensity from the opening tip in Game 2. The Knicks can support their scoring efforts by grabbing more offensive rebounds and improving at the free-throw line. New York missed 14 free throws in Game 1, and staying competitive with the Celtics and executing the small details in crunch time could result in a 2-0 series lead.

The Celtics are ranked eighth in scoring and are the best three-point shooting team in the league. However, they rank just 19th in field goal percentage, and that showed in Game 1. Boston is a strong rebounding team and often lives or dies by the three-ball. In Game 1, they shot just 25% from beyond the arc, compared to the Knicks' 45%. If the threes aren't falling, Boston needs to attack the paint more and focus on mid-range opportunities. They also need to limit turnovers and avoid prolonged cold stretches.