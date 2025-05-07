Islanders Land No. 1 Pick, Rangers Drop in Draft Lottery Shakeup

ELMONT, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 26: A closeup view of the New York Islanders 50th anniversary patch and logo during the game against the New York Rangers at the UBS Arena on October 26, 2022 in Elmont, New York.

In a stunning twist, the New York Islanders snagged the top pick for the 2025 NHL Draft. They beat the odds, jumping from tenth place. The New York Rangers weren't as lucky: They fell to spot twelve.

When Utah made an unexpected leap to fourth place from fourteenth, it sent ripples through the draft order. This shift pushed several teams down, including the Rangers.

The Rangers' front office faces a tricky choice with their No. 12 pick. Thanks to the J.T. Miller deal from January 31, they must pick between using this year's selection or waiting for an open first-round pick in 2026.

After a series of trades starting with the Miller deal through Vancouver, the Pittsburgh Penguins will get the pick the Rangers don't want.

Vincent Mercogliano said: "Luck hasn't been on the Rangers' side all year, and that trend continued Monday night."

Time ticks away for the Rangers' choice. NHL rules set a strict deadline, just two days before the June 27 draft. The staff must weigh this year's talent pool against future prospects while the clock runs.