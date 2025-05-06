ContestsEvents
Yankees Promote Top Prospect to Somerset

Michael Cohen
George Lombard Jr. will make his Somerset debut this week in Akron.

George Lombard Jr. at Spring Training with the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa Bay, Florida this past March.

Somerset Patriots Media

The New York Yankees have promoted top prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr., to Double-A Somerset.

The 19-year-old Lombard Jr. is the son of former Major League outfielder and current Detroit Tigers bench coach, George Lombard; he will make his Patriots debut tonight when Somerset visits the Akron Rubber Ducks at 6:35 in Akron, Ohio.

Lombard Jr. will be the third youngest player at Double-A behind Texas shortstop Sebastian Walcott, according to Jeff Passon of ESPN.

Lombard Jr. will make his TD Bank debut in Patriots pinstripes next week when Somerset returns home to face the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

Per the Somerset Patriots, Lombard Jr. put together a .329/.495/.488 slash line in 24 games for High-A Hudson Valley before the promotion. He is among the South Atlantic League’s leaders with a .495 OBP (1st), 22 runs scored (T-2nd), eight doubles (2nd), 23 walks (T-2nd), tied for third in average at .329, 11 stolen bases (T-3rd), 27 hits (5th), 10 extra base hits (T-6th), 40 total bases (8th), and slugging percentage of .488 (9th).

Lombard Jr. was originally selected by the Yankees in the first round (26th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep High School in Miami.

Lombard Jr. received an invite to 2025 Yankees Spring Training and received 26 at-bats over 14 games played.

He joins OF Spencer Jones to become the first Yankees’ top two prospects to be assigned to the Patriots at the same time in franchise history. It will also be the fourth straight season that the organization’s No. 1 prospect will appear in Somerset.

The call-up of Lombard to Somerset is interesting, considering that up in the Bronx, Anthony Volpe had dealt with a shoulder injury this past weekend, but did play in Monday's 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. Volpe is hitting .228 with five homers and 20 RBI in the Big Leagues this year.

MLBNew York YankeesSomerset Patriots
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
