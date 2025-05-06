Somerset Patriots to Honor Military with Special Event and Game on May 18, 2025

Free tickets await active military members and veterans at TD Bank Ballpark. The Somerset Patriots face the Portland Sea Dogs on May 18 in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Before the 1:05 p.m. start time, a noon ceremony kicks off the festivities. Veterans will march around the field while special acts take place along the warning track.

The team plans to wear custom military-style uniforms. Fans can bid on these game-worn jerseys through an online sale afterward. Money from the jersey auction and a 50/50 drawing will support local veterans' groups.

Financial Resources Federal Credit Union gives away free camo baseballs to the first 2,000 fans. Staff from the USO, West Point, and Maguire Air Force Base will run information stands throughout the stadium.

Service members' families pay just $7.00 for upper box seats, a special rate for the day's events.

Operation Shoebox New Jersey joins several support groups at the ballpark. They'll share vital info about programs that help veterans and their loved ones.

Want tickets? Visit the team's site, pick up the phone at 908-252-0700, or stop by the box office. Watch out for extra costs when buying online, you'll need to fill out a form, too.

This yearly salute to our armed forces falls on a Sunday afternoon. The Patriots picked this time so more families could take part in the celebration.