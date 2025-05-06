San Diego Padres vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Devin Williams #38 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is taken out of the game during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Padres won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres will meet the New York Yankees tonight in a battle of two of the best, most exciting teams in the MLB.

The Padres will have a decidedly large advantage in the pitching department in this game. Veteran Michael King is set to make the start against his former team, which he previously served as a bullpen arm. King has been fantastic as a starter this season, earning a 2.09 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over his seven starts. Over the righty's last 11 innings of work, he has allowed only a single run, displaying a level of dominance that very few pitchers in the MLB can equal.

Unfortunately for New York, starter Clarke Schmidt will have a tough time producing a King-esque performance against the Padres. In fact, he will likely struggle to put together any sort of quality start if his previous appearances are any indication. Schmidt has only started three games, but two of those ended in disaster, including a particularly bad outing against the Cleveland Guardians in which he was whacked for five runs in four innings. Now, a deadly San Diego lineup comes to town, presenting yet another challenge to a struggling young pitcher.

Padres vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Padres have been one of the best records ATS in the MLB, going 21-12 on the season.

The Padres are 6-9 ATS against American League opponents.

The over is 3-1 when San Diego enters the game as road favorites.

The Yankees are 7-5 ATS against National League opponents.

The Yankees are 10-8 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 11-9-1 when New York plays a National League opponent.

Padres vs Yankees Injury Reports

San Diego Padres

Jake Cronenworth, 2B — Out.

Jackson Merrill, CF — Out.

Mason McCoy, INF — Out.

New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr. , 2B — Out.

, 2B — Out. Giancarlo Stanton, DH — Out.

DJ LeMahieu, INF — Out.

Padres vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Bryan Logan of ClutchPoints writes, "Clarke Schmidt is coming off his best start of the year. He has made just three starts, but has given up at least two walks in all three, while also giving up three home runs this year. Still, the current Padres have not hit well against Schmidt. They are just 4-21 with three RBIs. Martin Moldonado is 2-2 with an RBI, while Oscar Gonzalez is 1-1 with two RBIs. While Schmidt does have a good track record against the Padres, he is not pitching nearly as well as Michael King this year. This should be a tight game, but take the Padres to come away with the win."