Devils’ Hischier Not Named NHL Selke Trophy Finalist Despite Strong Defensive Numbers

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – APRIL 27: Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Prudential Center on April 27, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey.

Despite his standout defensive play, New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier missed the cut as a 2025 NHL Selke Trophy finalist. His stats tell a striking story: leading a top-ranked penalty kill unit while winning more than half his faceoffs.

The NHL selected a unique trio of finalists: Florida Panthers duo Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart, plus Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli. This marks a rare instance: the first time since 07-'08 when two teammates made the shortlist.

On the ice for over 20 minutes per game, Hischier steered a Devils defense that stifled opponents to just 26.4 shots, ranking sixth in the NHL. While anchoring the defense, he still found the net 35 times, setting the pace for his team.

The Swiss-born center took charge of nearly half the Devils' penalty kills, with his unit stopping 82.7% of power plays. Only Carolina's squad posted better numbers.

His impact shows in the stats. When Hischier skated, the Devils owned both the puck and scoring chances, controlling 55.6% of goals and creating 56.6% of opportunities to score.

In the faceoff circle, only Sidney Crosby took more draws across the league. Night after night, the Devils trusted their captain to battle against the NHL's top talent.

This snub stings more after Hischier's runner-up finish to Patrice Bergeron last year. The Professional Hockey Writers Association holds the power in picking the winner.

With their captain controlling play, New Jersey's defense shined. They finished fifth overall, giving up just 2.71 goals per game - proof of Hischier's skill at both ends of the rink.