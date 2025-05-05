What Are The Nets’ Lottery Odds?

ContestsEvents
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 13: Keon Johnson #45 of the Brooklyn Nets attempts a shot while defended by Precious Achiuwa #5 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Barclays Center on April 13, 2025 in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets are heading into the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with the hopes of coming out with a top 3 pick. The Nets hold multiple first-round picks that could significantly change the outlook of the franchise. May 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Chicago, the lottery will determine the order of the top 14 picks in June’s NBA Draft. The Nets, who finished the 2024–25 season with one of the league’s weaker records, have a 9% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

Brooklyn has an abundance of draft capital for this upcoming NBA Draft. In addition to their pick, they hold selections at Nos. 19, 26, 27, and 36, giving them notable leverage either to build through the draft or to package assets for a superstar, maybe even one as big as Giannis. This stockpile of picks is a result of multiple big trades in recent seasons, positioning the Nets well for a rebuild or potential roster overhaul.

The team’s chances of winning the lottery trail behind the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets, each of whom has a 14% shot at the top pick. Brooklyn’s 9% odds place them firmly in the mix, and any movement up the draft board could change the franchise's outlook forever. The consensus No. 1 prospect, Duke’s Cooper Flagg, has been at the center of draft discussions for almost 2 years now, and while the odds are slim, landing him would be a franchise-altering event.

The lottery results will set the stage for the NBA Draft on June 25, 2025. For Brooklyn fans, the combination of multiple picks and a shot at Flagg or landing a star via the trade market offers a rare opportunity to reshape the team's foundation. No matter how the ping pong balls fall, the Nets are in a strong position to make significant moves this offseason.

