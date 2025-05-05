New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Run Line, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees connects on his eighth inning double against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees have gone from one disappointing series to the next. First, the Yankees produced most of their 22 runs at Camden Yards in one spectacular 15-3 win, bookended by two close-shave wins for the Orioles. The Yankees had every chance to win a follow-up series with Tampa Bay, but a late Rays rally smote New York on Saturday, and the Yankees' own comeback fell short in Sunday's rubber match.

The San Diego Padres will visit Yankee Stadium for a three-game stint beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m. EST. San Diego is not leading the NL West as of today, but the 22-11 Padres are on a new five-game winning streak, keeping pace with the world champion LA Dodgers.

Will a marquee interleague clash serve to wake the AL East's leaders up? If it doesn't, New York might not be leading its division for long. The Yankees are lucky to stand as the only AL East club with a winning record this spring. There's always a chance that a division rival will warm up before the Yankees do.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+155)

Padres +1.5 (-173)

Moneyline

Yankees -134

Padres +125

Total

Over 7.5 (-110)

Under 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Betting Trends

The San Diego Padres are on a five-game winning streak.

The New York Yankees are 2-4 in their last six games.

Totals have gone under in seven of the Yankees' last nine home games.

The Yankees are 3-8 in their last 11 games against the NL West.

San Diego is 1-4 in its last five games against the New York Yankees.

Totals have gone under in four of San Diego's last five games on the road.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the 10-day IL with a strained right oblique.

San Diego Padres

Relief pitcher Logan Gillaspie is on the 15-day IL with a strained left oblique.

Shortstop Mason McCoy is on the 10-day IL with a sprained finger in his left hand.

New York Yankees vs San Diego Padres Predictions and Picks

The Pinstripes' bats have cooled down after a sizzling start this season. That hasn't stopped one of New York's top sluggers from taking criticism for his lacking defense. Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe made a critical error to help Tampa Bay win its latest series with New York, and while he's on pace for an awesome RBI total, Volpe's fielding has diminished over a two-year span.

Jake Elman of Athlon Sports writes of Volpe: "The 2023 Gold Glove winner already has four errors in 33 games, including botching double plays in recent losses." The Yankees aren't quite healthy enough to tinker at shortstop in the short term.