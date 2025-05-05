ContestsEvents
New Jersey Ciphers Reveal New Uniforms

Michael Cohen
New Jersey Ciphers

The New Jersey Ciphers logo is unveiled at a press conference held Oct. 24, 2024 at 1776 Morristown. (l-r) William Rolack, ENTFLA senior advisor, Darryl Jacobs, CEO & Team President and Tommy Benizio, ENTFLA league advisor.

ENTFLA Media

The brand new indoor football league squad, the New Jersey Ciphers, revealed their inaugural uniforms for the 2025 summer season, and let's just say they jump off the page!

With a little over a month before the regular season kicks off on June 6, the Entertainment Football Association revealed the new threads for all four of its teams. The Ciphers have a very unique home and road uniform that will feature a white helmet with the Ciphers Tricorn Hat logo on each side of the helmet. A green facemask and a multicolor strip of black, gol,d and forest green comes over the top of the helmet.

The home jerseys are forest green, with the word "CIPHERS" printed in gold lettering across the front of the jersey. The shoulder stripes are Black, Gold, and white. Numerals are white, outlined in gold and black.

According to a press release issued by the Entertainment Football Association Commissioner's office of Andre Reed, the uniforms are produced and designed by Prodigy X Football.

The league is comprised of four teams with the Ciphers in Morristown; the Heroes, now relocated to Middletown, New Jersey; the Dragons on Long Island; and the Diesel in Danbury, Connecticut.

TRYOUTS

According to the Cipher's website, tryouts for the 2025 season are postponed until May 18. To learn more,e click here!

The season kicks off June 6 when the Ciphers take on the Heroes. The home opener at Mennen Arena is June 21.

Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
