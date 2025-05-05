New Jersey Ciphers Reveal New Uniforms

The New Jersey Ciphers logo is unveiled at a press conference held Oct. 24, 2024 at 1776 Morristown. (l-r) William Rolack, ENTFLA senior advisor, Darryl Jacobs, CEO & Team President and Tommy Benizio, ENTFLA league advisor.

The brand new indoor football league squad, the New Jersey Ciphers, revealed their inaugural uniforms for the 2025 summer season, and let's just say they jump off the page!

With a little over a month before the regular season kicks off on June 6, the Entertainment Football Association revealed the new threads for all four of its teams. The Ciphers have a very unique home and road uniform that will feature a white helmet with the Ciphers Tricorn Hat logo on each side of the helmet. A green facemask and a multicolor strip of black, gol,d and forest green comes over the top of the helmet.

The home jerseys are forest green, with the word "CIPHERS" printed in gold lettering across the front of the jersey. The shoulder stripes are Black, Gold, and white. Numerals are white, outlined in gold and black.

According to a press release issued by the Entertainment Football Association Commissioner's office of Andre Reed, the uniforms are produced and designed by Prodigy X Football.

The league is comprised of four teams with the Ciphers in Morristown; the Heroes, now relocated to Middletown, New Jersey; the Dragons on Long Island; and the Diesel in Danbury, Connecticut.

TRYOUTS

According to the Cipher's website, tryouts for the 2025 season are postponed until May 18. To learn more,e click here!