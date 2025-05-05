Knicks vs Celtics Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis #8 of the Boston Celtics talk in the first half at Madison Square Garden on April 08, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks look to steal Game 1 on the road against the Boston Celtics in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinal series.

The Knicks just defeated the Detroit Pistons four games to two in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. That series was a back-and-forth grind, with the last four games decided by three points or fewer. New York showed a solid mix of offense and defense and came up clutch in three of those four close games. The Knicks were 3-0 on the road, and Jalen Brunson led the team in scoring in three of the four wins.

The Celtics just beat the Orlando Magic four games to one in their Quarterfinal matchup. Boston's offense was relatively contained in four of the five games, but they still found ways to win. The Celtics matched Orlando's strong defensive efforts by holding them under 100 points in four of the five contests. In several close games, Boston showed the ability to turn it on in the second half. Jayson Tatum led the team in scoring in three games and recorded double-doubles in two of them.

Spread

Knicks +9 (-101)

Celtics -9 (-112)

Moneyline

Knicks +354

Celtics -381

Total

 OVER 212.5 (-110)

 UNDER 213 (-108)

*The above data was collected on May 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Knicks vs Celtics Betting Trends

 New York is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

 The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New York's last 15 games.

 New York is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

 Boston is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

 The total has gone OVER in four of Boston's last five games against New York.

 Boston is 7-0 SU in its last seven games at home.

Knicks vs Celtics Injury Reports

New York Knicks

None

Boston Celtics

None

Knicks vs Celtics Predictions and Picks

In their last playoff game, New York defeated Detroit 116–113. The Knicks had two 37-point quarters and held multiple double-digit leads. They shot 47% from the field, and most of the key statistics were fairly even. New York excelled on the offensive glass and had five players score in double figures. While their 3–0 road record in the playoffs is impressive, they'll need to limit turnovers against Boston. The Knicks will also need more scoring depth from the bench.

In their most recent playoff game, Boston beat Orlando 120–89. The Celtics trailed by two at halftime but exploded in the third quarter, outscoring the Magic 36–13. Boston shot 56% from the field and hit 21 free throws. Although they struggled with offensive rebounds, they dominated in points in the paint. Four Celtics players scored in double figures, and the team made 13 three-pointers. Heading into the semifinals, Boston will aim to improve their offensive rebounding while maintaining consistent production from their top players and seeking energy contributions from the bench.

Best Bet: New York Knicks Spread