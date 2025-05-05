Knicks Hope Third Time the Charm vs. Celtics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics tries to keep Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks from going to the net at Madison Square Garden on April 08, 2025 in New York City. The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 119-117 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

For the third consecutive season, the New York Knicks have advanced to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and this time,e New York is hoping three is a charm when they renew acquaintances with their heated division rivals, the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks don't care that the consensus is they are the underdog in the Eastern Conference Semis.

They love it!

"If we're counted out already, we should play with a great level of freedom," guard Josh Hart said after practice this weekend.

"We don't really care too much what the outside world says. We're focused on how we feel internally... We don't really involve ourselves with what other people think. The same people who praise us one day kill us the next. We're focused on us."

The Knicks are rolling into the Semis after a heart-stopping, six-game series with the Detroit Pistons that saw Jalen Brunson punch New York's ticket to Boston with a three-pointer as the clock was ticking down to five seconds in Game 6 last Thursday.

Brunson has been incredible, averaging 31.5 points per game in the first round of the tournament. But the big question for the Knicks as they prepare to face off with Boston is can they get consistency from everyone else.

No other player on the Knicks roster averaged over 20 points per game in the first round. While the likes of Karl Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby all had moments of brilliance in the Pistons series, they all must step up their game in this series.

The Celtics are defending champions for a reason. And in a wide-open NBA this year, it stands to figure that Boston is likely the favorite to repeat come June.

Jayson Tatum (31.3 ppg) and Jaylen Brown (23 ppg) will be a handful for the Knicks to deal with. Let us not forget old friend Kristaps Porzingis, who has gotten his jollies out of sticking it to his old team, will be a player to watch inside the paint for Boston.

Expect a close/physical series yet again. The Celtics were outstanding defensively against the Orlando Magic, holding them to under 100 points in all but one game of their five-game series last week.

Likewise, the Knicks are coming off a tough/physical series against Detroit. If the Knicks have one intangible going in, it is the fact that they already went through the ringer with Detroit. All six games were close. All six games were old-school defensive slugfests. If anything, that series should prep the Knicks for this moment.