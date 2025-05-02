Rays vs Yankees Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to bounce back after being swept at home by the Kansas City Royals.

The Rays are 14-17 and sit fourth in the American League East Division. Tampa's pitching has been strong, but the offense is trending downward. The Rays scored only three runs in the entire Kansas City series, and both sides of the ball struggled in the finale, an 8-2 loss. They now begin a short road trip with a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

The Yankees are 18-13 and lead the American League East Division. New York is set to begin a six-game homestand after losing two of three to the Baltimore Orioles. Both losses were by one run, while the Yankees won Game 2 convincingly, 15-3. New York has won its last two home games by a run differential of at least four.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-108)

Yankees -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Rays +194

Yankees -213

Total

Over 8.5 (-110)

8.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone under in five of Tampa Bay's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 1-4 SU in its last five games against the NY Yankees.

Tampa Bay is 5-0 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone under in six of the NY Yankees' last eight games.

The total has gone under in five of the NY Yankees' last six games at home.

The total has gone over in four of the NY Yankees' last five games when playing at home against Tampa Bay.

Rays vs Yankees Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonny DeLuca, CF — 10-day IL.

Josh Lowe, RF — 10-day IL.

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 10-day IL.

Jake Mangum, RF — 10-Day IL.

Richie Palacios, LF — 10-Day IL.

Gregory Barrios, SS — Day-to-day.

Dominic Keegan, C — Day-to-day.

Logan Driscoll, C — Day-to-day.

New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton, DH — 60-day IL.

DJ LeMahieu, 3B — 10-day IL.

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B — 10-day IL.

Alex Jackson, C — Day-to-day.

Brennen Davis, CF — Day-to-day.

Rays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

The Rays take on the Yankees in this AL East Division showdown. Tampa Bay is 5-4 on the road and 5-5 in its las t 10 g ames. Their offense is average to slightly below average, ranking 20th in runs scored and 11th in batting average. On the mound, the Rays are tied for first in quality starts and rank seventh in ERA. Tampa's pitching has allowed three runs or fewer in five of its last six games.

Starting for Tampa Bay is Ryan Pepiot, who is 2-3 with a 4.24 ERA. Three of his six starts have been quality outings, and he's only had one bad start. One of those quality starts came in a 4-0 loss to the Yankees, where he pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits, including two home runs.

The Yankees are 10-5 at home and also 5-5 in their last 10 games. Offensively, they lead the league in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, and rank second in runs scored. On the pitching side, they rank 11th in ERA. In mid-April, New York won three out of four games against Tampa Bay, recording two shutouts, with most of the games being close.

Starting for New York is Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.43 ERA. He has recorded four consecutive quality starts, including three shutouts, one of which was against the Rays.

Best Bet: Under