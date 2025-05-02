New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Run Line, and Total

Senior citizens from St. Louis still call the New York Mets "pond scum." Given how the Mets and Cardinals are faring, even a gentle old fogey might want to call this weekend's visitors something less G-rated.

The Mets are soaring as the Cardinals crumble, leading to lopsided hype for a three-game series that begins at 8:15 p.m. EST tonight in Ballpark Village. While the visiting New York Mets are coming off a series loss to Arizona, that result now stands as only the Mets' second dropped series of the year. The Mets routed the Redbirds four games straight in an April series, helping New York lead the NL East.

Only the pitcher's duel looks well-matched in tonight's game. New York's probable pitcher, Clay Holmes, has a strong ERA on the season through four starts, and STL's opposing hurler, Sonny Gray, is unbeaten this spring. That's not the only angle behind the Mets not drawing the odds to win that fans anticipated.

Spread

Mets -1.5 (+145)

Cardinals -1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

Mets -118

Cardinals +110

Total

Over 7.5 (-110)

Under 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals Betting Trends

The New York Mets are 10-4 in the last 14 games.

The Mets are 8-0 in their last eight games against St. Louis.

New York is 6-1 in its last seven games in St. Louis.

St. Louis is 5-2 in its last seven games played at home.

St. Louis is 1-6 in its last seven home games against the New York Mets.

New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals Injury Reports

New York Mets

Relief pitcher A.J. Minter is on the 15-day IL with a straight left lat.

Relief pitcher Danny Young is on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain.

St. Louis Cardinals

Catcher Ivan Herrera is on MiLB rehab duty while recovering from a back injury.

New York Mets vs St. Louis Cardinals Predictions and Picks

At least two of the Mets' relief pitchers are ailing with injury. But the team's new slugger, Juan Soto, was able to provide relief to worrying fans on Thursday, finally finding the outfield stands in an otherwise unremarkable 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. "I'm not worried about Juan … He's a pure hitter," Mets owner Steve Cohen reassures Aaliyan Mohammed of The Sporting News about Soto's early-year statistics. "Let's have this discussion at the end of the year."

Mets betting odds will improve after Soto does. But analysts should consider the Cardinals' issues before giving the Gateway City even odds to take revenge at home. The Redbirds are reaching base but stranding their runners too often, and St. Louis' pitching ranks in the bottom 10 in MLB thus far.