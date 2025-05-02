New York City F.C. vs F.C. Cincinnati: Odds, Spread, and Total

New York City is being praised all the way from Nevada this weekend, as the Pigeons prove to be a popular sportsbook pick to curtail a spring winning streak from an Eastern Conference rival.

F.C. Cincinnati is playing soccer as though the World Cup arrives a year early. The relatively new Orange and Blue is having one of its most successful campaigns in club history thus far, winning five in a row coming into Sunday's road trip to the Big Apple, where Cincinnati takes on NYCFC at 3 p.m. EST.

Never fear, NYC is drawing plenty of forecasts to win, even at the lopsided lines that currently saddle Cincinnati's speculators with only half as much risk. Will the hosts live up to their promising odds?

Spread

New York City F.C. -0.25 (-110)

F.C. Cincinnati +0.25 (-110)

Moneyline

New York City F.C. +125

F.C. Cincinnati +205

Draw +260

Total

OVER 2.75 (-120)

UNDER 2.75 (+100)

*The above data was collected on May 2, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York City F.C. vs F.C. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Cincinnati is on a five-game winning streak.

New York City is 3-1-0 in the last four matches at home.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cincinnati's last six matches.

New York City F.C. vs F.C. Cincinnati Injury Reports

New York City F.C.

Midfielder Jacob Arroyave is out with a knee injury.

Defender Mitja Ilenič is out with a leg injury.

Forward Malachi Jones is out with a leg injury.

F.C. Cincinnati

Defender Teenage Hadebe is out with a leg injury.

Forward Yuya Kubo is out with a leg injury.

New York City F.C. vs F.C. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

NYCFC has a solid record at home this season, but just as importantly, the Pigeons have been missing Citi Field while April's schedule kept them on the road. New York City outclassed Cincinnati in the clubs' last match in November, scoring thrice on 21 shot attempts as the Orange and Blue fouled like Millwall.

Cincinnati's streak would be taken seriously if the upstarts were attacking with more confidence. To the eye, Cincy's form is still too creaky to keep it up for long. "(Our players are) taking too many touches, and that brings in more defenders and then the moment to play behind is gone," manager Pat Noonan told Grant Freking of Cincinnati Magazine early this week.