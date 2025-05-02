Captain Clutch! Brunson’s 3-Ball Sends Knicks Past Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 01: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates after making a three-point basket late during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

There is a reason why Jalen Brunson is the Knicks' captain. Call him Captain Clutch. The Ice Man. Whatever you want!

But one thing is for sure: when it mattered the most, with everything falling apart around him, and with Knicks fans ready to throw their hands up in disgust over potentially blowing Game 6 of the opening round of the playoffs, Brunson put everyone on his back.

With 5.1 seconds to go, Brunson stepped up, made a defender miss, found a lane, and drilled the game-winning three-pointer to lift the Knicks 116-113 over the Detroit Pistons in the Motor City. T

The Knicks move on to face the Boston Celtics in the East Quarterfinals, which begin on Monday, May 5.

Every kid who puts on sneakers and grabs a basketball dreams of their "Michael Jordan" moment, like in the '98 Finals when Jordan faked a defender and drilled the game winner to beat the Utah Jazz at the buzzer.

Perhaps this wasn't as serious a moment. And certainly nobody outside of the late Kobe Bryant, and maybe LeBron, comes close to as good as His Airness, but for Knicks fans, Bruson had a little M.J. magic in him on Thursday night.

The Knicks were rolling right along heading into the fourth quarter. They held an 11-point lead, 96-85, and built that up to 12 with 9:30 to go. Then it all fell apart.

The Pistons got red hot, going on an unfathomable 23-5 run as the Knicks couldn't buy a shot. Every possession felt like an uphill climb for New York as shots hit the rim, or the backboard and out. There was even panic as Karl Anthony-Towns hurried a pass downcourt to Josh Hart that went out of bounds.

Everyone was missing shots, except the Pistons. Three pointers, jump shots, roll-ins. Everything went down for Detroit.

With 2:35 to go, after Tim Hardaway's jumper put Detroit up seven, 112-105, it felt like Game 7 was only a formality.

That was until Brunson stepped up. He drove through the lane, took a defensive charge, and made his bucket to cut the deficit to five. After sinking the free throw, suddenly the Knicks were down only four, with 2:23 to play.

About a minute later, Brunson hit another two-point shot to cut the deficit to two, 112-110. The momentum was shifting.

Finally, with 35 seconds to go, Mikal Bridges easily hit his biggest shot as a Knicks, a gentle tip-in to tie the game at 113. The biggest play of the game was that which set up Brunson's heroic shots.