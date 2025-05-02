Captain Clutch! Brunson’s 3-Ball Sends Knicks Past Pistons
There is a reason why Jalen Brunson is the Knicks’ captain. Call him Captain Clutch. The Ice Man. Whatever you want! But one thing is for sure: when it mattered…
But one thing is for sure: when it mattered the most, with everything falling apart around him, and with Knicks fans ready to throw their hands up in disgust over potentially blowing Game 6 of the opening round of the playoffs, Brunson put everyone on his back.
With 5.1 seconds to go, Brunson stepped up, made a defender miss, found a lane, and drilled the game-winning three-pointer to lift the Knicks 116-113 over the Detroit Pistons in the Motor City. T
The Knicks move on to face the Boston Celtics in the East Quarterfinals, which begin on Monday, May 5.
Every kid who puts on sneakers and grabs a basketball dreams of their "Michael Jordan" moment, like in the '98 Finals when Jordan faked a defender and drilled the game winner to beat the Utah Jazz at the buzzer.
Perhaps this wasn't as serious a moment. And certainly nobody outside of the late Kobe Bryant, and maybe LeBron, comes close to as good as His Airness, but for Knicks fans, Bruson had a little M.J. magic in him on Thursday night.
The Knicks were rolling right along heading into the fourth quarter. They held an 11-point lead, 96-85, and built that up to 12 with 9:30 to go. Then it all fell apart.
The Pistons got red hot, going on an unfathomable 23-5 run as the Knicks couldn't buy a shot. Every possession felt like an uphill climb for New York as shots hit the rim, or the backboard and out. There was even panic as Karl Anthony-Towns hurried a pass downcourt to Josh Hart that went out of bounds.
Everyone was missing shots, except the Pistons. Three pointers, jump shots, roll-ins. Everything went down for Detroit.
With 2:35 to go, after Tim Hardaway's jumper put Detroit up seven, 112-105, it felt like Game 7 was only a formality.
That was until Brunson stepped up. He drove through the lane, took a defensive charge, and made his bucket to cut the deficit to five. After sinking the free throw, suddenly the Knicks were down only four, with 2:23 to play.
About a minute later, Brunson hit another two-point shot to cut the deficit to two, 112-110. The momentum was shifting.
Finally, with 35 seconds to go, Mikal Bridges easily hit his biggest shot as a Knicks, a gentle tip-in to tie the game at 113. The biggest play of the game was that which set up Brunson's heroic shots.
Onto Beantown, baby!