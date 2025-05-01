New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total
NBA sportsbooks are bobbing when the players are weaving this postseason. Several times, a team has claimed a dramatic win, or better yet, gone on a winning streak in their playoff series, only for Las Vegas to throw the gauntlet down with a wider point spread in favor of their opponents. Detroit, to the contrary, can finally say that it's earned Sin City's respect, at least if the Pistons' odds for tonight are any indication.
The Detroit Pistons host the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. EST, having avoided a five-game series loss with Tuesday's gritty 106-103 victory in New York. While the Knicks and Pistons haven't produced as many viral videos with winning plays in the final :05 in a series like Denver versus Los Angeles have, New York and Detroit have had the most consistently close scores of any ongoing playoff series. The first five tilts have been decided by an average of less than five points.
Detroit's got a thin favorite's betting line to win and produce a Game 7. Whether Detroit's (-2) spread is a mere product of home-court advantage in Game 6 or not, more and more folks are picking the Pistons.
Spread
- Knicks +1.5 (-110)
- Pistons -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks +103
- Pistons -120
Total
- Over 212.5 (-110)
- Under 212.5 (-110)
*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Betting Trends
- New York is 12-6 ATS in the Knicks' last 18 games.
- The Knicks are 15-5 in their last 20 games against the Pistons.
- Totals have gone under in 10 of New York's last 14 games.
- The Detroit Pistons are 1-5 ATS in the last six games.
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Injury Reports
New York Knicks
- None
Detroit Pistons
- Center Isaiah Stewart is out with a knee injury.
- Point guard Jaden Ivey is out for at least two more weeks with a lower leg injury.
New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predictions and Picks
In Game 5 on Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons overcame two double-double performances from Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks. No member of Motor City's squad had as glossy of a stat line. The Knicks controlled the game's individual matchups and did not lose the rebound battle. But the Pistons fought back with a total team effort that involved more than one double-digit bench scorer.
You can tell the Pistons aren't fans of New York sports, of any variety. Detroit broke Mark Messier's rule of not fueling their opponent's ire after Game 5's win, telling everyone who would listen, "we'll be back." Led by the star Cade Cunningham and not Detroit's reserve players, the slogan was a guarantee that the Pistons would force a Game 7, at least as reported by Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.
No one should expect a lopsided game in Detroit tonight. The best pick is on Pistons center Jalen Duran to score 15+ points, as his immense rebound total keeps the Knicks preoccupied with boxing-out rather than swatting at more of his shots.