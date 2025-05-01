New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons: Odds, Spread, and Total

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks dribbles past Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 29, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NBA sportsbooks are bobbing when the players are weaving this postseason. Several times, a team has claimed a dramatic win, or better yet, gone on a winning streak in their playoff series, only for Las Vegas to throw the gauntlet down with a wider point spread in favor of their opponents. Detroit, to the contrary, can finally say that it's earned Sin City's respect, at least if the Pistons' odds for tonight are any indication.

The Detroit Pistons host the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. EST, having avoided a five-game series loss with Tuesday's gritty 106-103 victory in New York. While the Knicks and Pistons haven't produced as many viral videos with winning plays in the final :05 in a series like Denver versus Los Angeles have, New York and Detroit have had the most consistently close scores of any ongoing playoff series. The first five tilts have been decided by an average of less than five points.

Detroit's got a thin favorite's betting line to win and produce a Game 7. Whether Detroit's (-2) spread is a mere product of home-court advantage in Game 6 or not, more and more folks are picking the Pistons.

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-110)

Pistons -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Knicks +103

Pistons -120

Total

Over 212.5 (-110)

Under 212.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Betting Trends

New York is 12-6 ATS in the Knicks' last 18 games.

The Knicks are 15-5 in their last 20 games against the Pistons.

Totals have gone under in 10 of New York's last 14 games.

The Detroit Pistons are 1-5 ATS in the last six games.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Injury Reports

New York Knicks

None

Detroit Pistons

Center Isaiah Stewart is out with a knee injury.

Point guard Jaden Ivey is out for at least two more weeks with a lower leg injury.

New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Predictions and Picks

In Game 5 on Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons overcame two double-double performances from Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Knicks. No member of Motor City's squad had as glossy of a stat line. The Knicks controlled the game's individual matchups and did not lose the rebound battle. But the Pistons fought back with a total team effort that involved more than one double-digit bench scorer.

You can tell the Pistons aren't fans of New York sports, of any variety. Detroit broke Mark Messier's rule of not fueling their opponent's ire after Game 5's win, telling everyone who would listen, "we'll be back." Led by the star Cade Cunningham and not Detroit's reserve players, the slogan was a guarantee that the Pistons would force a Game 7, at least as reported by Jared Schwartz of the New York Post.