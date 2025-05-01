Jets Launch 2025 Offseason With Fresh Coach, Draft Picks, and Training Program

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 27: New York Jets owner Woody Johnson speaks at the press conference announcing the hiring of general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on January 27, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Spring brings change to the New York Jets as Aaron Glenn takes charge, with Justin Fields at quarterback and top pick Armand Membou joining the mix. The winds of transformation sweep through MetLife Stadium.

Fields hit the field with teammates Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, running crisp routes under the April sun. It marked their first time working as a unit since crushing Miami 32-20 in the season finale.

Glenn, a former Jets player from '94 to '01, now leads the team as their 22nd coach. His time running Detroit's defense shaped him into the leader who now stands at the helm.

At pick seven, Membou bolsters the offensive line. The front office filled out their draft card with speedster Arian Smith from Georgia at 110, Alabama's ball hawk Malachi Moore at 130, and Miami's fierce Tyler Baron at 176.

The roster grew stronger through free agency. Derrick Nnadi brings his power from KC's trenches, Stone Smartt adds muscle at tight end, and Andre Cisco patrols the secondary. Jamien Sherwood stuck around, putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Wilson and Hall still pack a punch on offense after lighting up scoreboards in 2024. In their Miami showdown, Rodgers found Hall for a quick strike and hit Adams twice in the paint.

The defense showed its teeth when it mattered most. Williams snatched the ball away at a key moment in Week 18. Davis picked off two passes while McDonald and Reddick teamed up to crush the quarterback.