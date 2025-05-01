Giants Bet Big on Russell Wilson and Jalin Hyatt for Explosive 2025 Offense

Giants QB Russell Wilson topped the charts in 2024 with an outstanding 97.3 Deep Passing Grade from Pro Football Focus. This skill could spark big plays with swift receiver Jalin Hyatt next season.

"I think I talked to Jalin Hyatt today a little bit too. He's a guy that's been untapped in terms of what knows he's capable of. It's just been a really good process," said Wilson to Giants.com.

Wilson's deep-ball stats tell a striking story. He hit his mark on 27 of 50 long throws, passes sailing 20+ yards through the air. These strikes added up to 851 yards, with eight scores and just two picks. His arm talent shone through with 21 pinpoint throws downfield.

Meanwhile, Hyatt's pro career hasn't taken off yet. Through 33 games, he's snagged 35 passes for 435 yards but hasn't found the end zone.

His college days paint a brighter picture. Back at Tennessee in 2022, Hyatt lit up the field. He won the Biletnikoff Award as the top pass-catcher in the country, piling up 1,267 yards and 15 scores. His deep-ball skills stood out, 14 catches for 677 yards on long throws.

The stats from his college days shine even brighter. No other rookie could match his eight touchdowns on deep passes. After catching those bombs, he ran past defenders for 166 extra yards, best in his class.

So far, the Giants haven't used Hyatt's speed much. In two years, he's seen just 26 deep throws come his way, catching six for 234 yards. Last year was tough, he couldn't grab any of his eight chances downfield.