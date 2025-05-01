Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Odds, Spread, and Total

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Connor Brown #28 of the Edmonton Oilers skates after the puck in front of Anze Kopitar #11 and Adrian Kempe #9 of the Los Angeles Kings in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Last night was an eve of eliminations in the NHL playoffs. The Washington Capitals put an end to Montreal's underdog bid in the Eastern Conference, while the Florida Panthers won a state title to stand with their active Stanley Cup reign, eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in just five games. Will the Edmonton Oilers follow up and clinch a 4-2 series victory over the Los Angeles Kings tonight?

Game 6 in Edmonton begins at 10 p.m. EST, capping a full slate of NHL postseason games. The Oilers stunned Game 5's host Kings with improved checking and goaltending, limiting LA forwards Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar to four combined shots as GK Calvin Pickard made 21 saves in Edmonton's road win.

Edmonton is favored to beat LA in Game 6. But considering that the Kings are getting tired, just as Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers hits peak form alongside Connor McDavid, the odds could still be a tad cautious.

Spread

Oilers -1.5 (+160)

Kings +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Oilers -162

Kings +145

Total

OVER 6 (-112)

UNDER 6 (-104)

*The above data was collected on May 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Betting Trends

Edmonton is 5-1 in the last six games at home.

The Oilers are 9-2 in their last 11 home games against the Kings.

Totals have gone OVER in four of the Oilers' last five games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Los Angeles's last seven games.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm is out until after the first round with an undisclosed injury.

Los Angeles Kings

Left winger Tanner Jeannot is week-to-week with an ankle injury.

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings Predictions and Picks

Edmonton's otherwise biased home-team beat made solid points about the LA Kings' sudden issues after Game 5's hosts fell to defeat. The Kings' offense looks weaker, but it's actually the club's defending that is falling apart, as a fatigued team with a short bench loses gap control against the deadliest team to lose it against. The Kings aren't looking as hard to score goals on, especially for snipers of the Oilers' caliber.

Later in the same article, Edmonton's skaters were quoted sounding cockier than they have all season. "We're playing like we should and we're the better team," center Mattias Janmark chirped to Mark Spector of Sportsnet after scoring Tuesday's winning goal. "We've got them where we want them."