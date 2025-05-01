ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Devils Frustrating Season Ends in Five Games

The New Jersey Devils season ended Tuesday night in a disheartening 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a game that was a microcosm of a lost season,…

Michael Cohen
Sebastian Aho celebrates with teammates.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 29: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after scoring the series clinching goal during double overtime in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center on April 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils season ended Tuesday night in a disheartening 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a game that was a microcosm of a lost season, one that leaves nothing but a bad taste in the mouths of fans.

The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 5, as Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier, and Stefan Noesen all lit the lamp in the opening period. There was a sense that perhaps the Devils could find a way to extend the series.

Then it all fell apart.

The Hurricanes scored four goals in the second period, including three goals in a matter of four minutes to tie the game at three.

Later, after Nico Hischier gave the Devs a brief 4-3 lead by tapping the puck into the net on an assist by Paul Cotter and Noesen, Sebastian Aho tied it once again with less than nine minutes to go in the period.

After a scoreless third period and a scoreless first overtime, the Hurricanes finally put the nail in the coffin on the Devils' season when Aho lit the lamp on a slap shot from the circle to win it 5-4.

“I thought our guys gave everything they had. We were on fumes in overtime. But our guys just kept fighting, hanging on, Marky's battling. So there's lots to like about it," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The series loss in five games ends what was a frustrating, injury-riddled season for the Devils. Losing Jack Hughes to a season-ending shoulder injury hurt New Jersey, no doubt about it. Without one of their best players on the ice, the Devils struggled offensively throughout the second half of the year.

While the rest of the NHL moves on with the Stanley Cup playoffs, all three Tri-State area teams are now done for the year.

The Rangers are looking for a new coach.

The Islanders are looking for a new team executive.

The Devils .... need a lot of work.

New Jerseynew jersey devilsNHL Playoffs
Michael CohenWriter
Michael Cohen is the News and Sports Director at Fox Sports Radio New Jersey and Magic 98.3 FM, as well as a radio production assistant with Fox and Magic in New Jersey. He started his career in Somerset in 2018 initially as a news fill-in at WCTC 1450 AM, and soon moved up to higher responsibilities in the ensuing years, assuming News & Sports Director title in 2021Prior to his time with Fox Sports New Jersey, Michael was play-by-play voice for New Jersey Jackals baseball, and as well as play-by-play and color for the College of Staten Island basketball (men and women), softball and baseball. Michael began his career as a news and sportswriter with the Jersey Journal of Hudson County.
Related Stories
Cade Cunnignaham (2) high fives teammates after a 106-103 win.
Fox Sports Radio NJKnicks Run Out of Time in Game Five; Game 6 ThursdayMichael Cohen
Panthers vs Lightning Odds, Spread, and Total
NHLPanthers vs Lightning Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Canadiens vs Capitals Odds, Spread, and Total
NHLCanadiens vs Capitals Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect