Devils Frustrating Season Ends in Five Games

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 29: Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after scoring the series clinching goal during double overtime in Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center on April 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The New Jersey Devils season ended Tuesday night in a disheartening 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. It was a game that was a microcosm of a lost season, one that leaves nothing but a bad taste in the mouths of fans.

The Devils jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 5, as Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier, and Stefan Noesen all lit the lamp in the opening period. There was a sense that perhaps the Devils could find a way to extend the series.

Then it all fell apart.

The Hurricanes scored four goals in the second period, including three goals in a matter of four minutes to tie the game at three.

Later, after Nico Hischier gave the Devs a brief 4-3 lead by tapping the puck into the net on an assist by Paul Cotter and Noesen, Sebastian Aho tied it once again with less than nine minutes to go in the period.

After a scoreless third period and a scoreless first overtime, the Hurricanes finally put the nail in the coffin on the Devils' season when Aho lit the lamp on a slap shot from the circle to win it 5-4.

“I thought our guys gave everything they had. We were on fumes in overtime. But our guys just kept fighting, hanging on, Marky's battling. So there's lots to like about it," Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The series loss in five games ends what was a frustrating, injury-riddled season for the Devils. Losing Jack Hughes to a season-ending shoulder injury hurt New Jersey, no doubt about it. Without one of their best players on the ice, the Devils struggled offensively throughout the second half of the year.

While the rest of the NHL moves on with the Stanley Cup playoffs, all three Tri-State area teams are now done for the year.

The Rangers are looking for a new coach.

The Islanders are looking for a new team executive.