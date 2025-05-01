Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Mets Odds, Spread, and Totals

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets flies out during the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on April 30, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their road trip with another matchup against the New York Mets. New York stole Game 1 behind a stellar offensive performance led by Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte, who had two RBIs apiece.

Attempting to prevent a similar performance from the New York bats is Arizona starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. The former Cy Young award winner has struggled in his first few starts with the Diamondbacks, earning numbers far worse than those he posted with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. His last start featured his best effort, as Burnes managed five innings of one-run ball against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mets will provide a significantly tougher test than the Rays did in tonight's game.

The Mets have not announced their starter for this game, nearly guaranteeing that they will have a disadvantage on the mound here. Luckily, New York's bullpen has been one of the best in the MLB, earning a collective 3.05 ERA on the season. That, combined with an offense that has scored 34 runs over its last three contests, gives New York a chance regardless of who is on the mound.

Spread

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-230)

Mets +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks -105

Mets -103

Totals

Over 8 (-120)

Under 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks are 7-6 ATS when playing on the road.

The Diamondbacks are 5-8 ATS in games following a loss.

The over is 7-3-3 in Arizona's games following a loss.

The Mets are 9-5 ATS at home.

The Mets are 17-13 ATS overall.

The under is 9-5 in New York's home games.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte, 2B — Out.

A.J. Puk, RP — Out.

Kendall Graveman, RP — Out.

New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo, LF — Day-to-Day.

Ronny Mauricio, UTIL — Out.

Jose Siri, OF — Out.

A.J. Minter, RP — Out.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Predictions and Picks

Liam Keating of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Mets have been one of the best teams not only in the National League, but in the entire sport through the first month of action. Their offense has been outstanding as they have the ninth most hits so far. But their pitching has been so dominant that they can easily win games. New York is sending Kodai Senga to the mound, where he hasn't allowed a single run in two home starts. This will allow the Mets to grab an early lead and eventually win. Arizona's Corbin Burnes has really struggled and won't perform well in the starting role on Wednesday. He has a 4.70 ERA in three road starts this year. The Diamondbacks have been in a funk, losing five of their last six games, and a win isn't coming in this game. Take the Mets to cover on Wednesday."