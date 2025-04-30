Will the Brooklyn Nets Land Giannis

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 25: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks before start of game against the Indiana Pacers during game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 25, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

With Damian Lillard getting hurt and the Milwaukee Bucks season ending in the first round of the NBA Playoffs it's more than fair to start dreaming about where Giannis Antetokounmpo may wind up when the off season comes along.

Giannis is known to be the Brooklyn Nets' plan A this off season and Vegas seems to think that the Nets are the most likely landing spot as well. The Nets currently sit at -200 to land the superstar and that has some Nets fans excited.

The Nets will have to make a great offer including multiple picks and young talent. It's hard to see a trade come together without Nic Claxton and Cam Thomas being involved, but if any team has the draft capital to do it, it is the Nets.

It's uncertain what pieces around the league would team up with Giannis in Brooklyn, as he would certainly need help to consider the Nets contenders.