Rutgers Sends Nine Rookies to NFL

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 19: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs with the ball during the second half of their game against the UCLA Bruins at SHI Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Over the years Rutgers has quietly become a budding power of NFL prospects. From the McCourty Twins, who won Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots to, more recently, Isiah Pacheco, a two-time Super Bowl champion running back with the Kansas City Chiefs. Rutgers is certainly on the map.

Last weekend nine Rutgers players were either drafted or signed by NFL teams in the late stages of the draft. Three of them were drafted straight up including star running back Kyle Monangai who was drafted by the Chicago Bears with pick number 233 in the seventh round.

The much decorated Rutgers running back, Monangai ran for 3,221 yards and 27 touchdowns in his college career.

But, he wasn't the first Rutgers player taken. That honor went to cornerback Robert Longerbeam, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens. Longerbeam, who had five picks and 103 tackles in his Rutgers career, could fit very nicely into the Ravens defense.

Finally Defensive Lineman Kyonte Hamilton was drafted by the Houston Texans in the seventh round.

Six other notable Rutgers players were signed by NFL teams as rookie free agents. The list includes:

DB Desmond Igbinosun: Baltimore Ravens

DB Shaquan Loyal: Cincinnati Bengals

WR Dymere Miller: New York Jets

OL Hollin Pierce: Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tyreem Powell: New Orleans Saints

DB Eric Rogers: Los Angeles Chargers

Four other Rutgers players were invited to rookie minicamp. Defensive Back Flip Dixon is going to Buffalo; Wide reciever Christian Dremel has been invited by both the Giants and Kansas City Chiefs; Defensive Lineman Malcom Ray by Kansas City, and long snapper Austin Riggs by Minnesota.

SCARLET - WHITE GAME