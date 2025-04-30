Phillies Eye Alonso as Harper Ready for Outfield Return

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout before Game One of the Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Phillies want Mets slugger Peter Alonso next winter. Harper's ready to switch back to the outfield, opening up first base. Alonso's current deal sits at $30 million with a player option.

"Best I've ever seen him," an NL Scout said to The Athletic. "I've seen the peaks of power. But those would typically come with more strikeouts, fewer on base. This is the complete package."

Alonso's 2024 start has scouts buzzing. His fresh batting style mixes raw power with smart plate choices, a shift from his past approach. MLB teams can't help but notice the change.

A second NL scout weighed in with mixed views. "There will be some regression, of course," the scout noted, "but if he has the kind of season it looks like he may have, it was a great strategy on his part to have the player option for Year 2, and I would think there would be some teams lining up for three or four years."

Harper's flexibility sparked the Phillies' hunt. They need a strong bat at first, which could push Harper to his old spot in the grass. Success hinges on finding the right fit.

Money talks in baseball deals. The Phillies have deep pockets for top talent. Alonso's $30 million deal sets the bar for talks.

If Alonso opts out after 2024, the stars might line up for Philly. His power swing fits their needs like a glove. The team sees him as a perfect match for their hard-hitting style.

Competition for Alonso will be fierce. His hot streak in early 2024 caught eyes across baseball. The Phillies know they'll need a smart plan to land him.