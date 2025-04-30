New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Spread, and Totals

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 29: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees slides into second base with a two-run double in the fifth inning ahead of the tag of Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 29, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will wrap up their three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles tonight. The Yankees stole Game 2 behind a flurry of early offense from Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge, making the third and final game of the series the rubber match for these division rivals.

Unfortunately for New York, they will be forced to turn to starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in this game. Carrasco, despite being an established veteran name, has been one of the Yankees' worst pitchers through the early going of 2025. He has earned a 5.26 ERA through six appearances on the season, with notably bad outings against the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers. It is important to note that Carrasco's last start was his best, as he pitched five scoreless frames against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This should be a high-scoring game, seeing as Baltimore's starter, Cade Povich, has been just as bad as Carrasco. The lefty's 5.04 ERA and 1.72 WHIP are indicative of a guy who has struggled mightily with his control, allowing far too many walks and catching too much of the plate fairly often. The Yankees put on a show offensively in Game 2, and they will have an opportunity to do the same against Povich tonight.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+100)

Orioles +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Yankees -160

Orioles +147

Totals

OVER 9.5 (-105)

UNDER 9.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees are 5-4 ATS against AL East opponents.

The Yankees are 6-9 ATS when playing on the road.

The OVER is 15-13-2 in New York's games this season.

The Orioles are 12-17 ATS this season.

The Orioles are 8-9 ATS following a loss.

The OVER is 9-2-2 in Baltimore's home games.

Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 3B - Out.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.

Jazz Chisholm, 2B - Day-to-Day.

Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Westburg, 3B - Out.

Colton Cowser, LF - Out.

Tyler O'Neill, RF - Out.

Gary Sanchez, C - Out.

Andrew Kittredge, RP - Out.

Yankees vs Orioles Predictions and Picks

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners backs the Yankees, writing, "The Yankees cannot afford to lose many games to the last place Orioles if they hope to keep their spot on the top of the standings. Neither starting pitcher has been excellent so far this season, but Povich will leave the ball over the plate more often due to his aggressiveness, which will not work out well against this Yankee lineup. Povich has 23 strikeouts, but he also gave up three home runs in a single game against the Reds. He is not a strong enough pitcher to challenge the top batters of New York, which is why his ERA is already above 5.00 heading into this meeting. Carrasco is starting for New York and is coming off a scoreless showing against the Blue Jays in his last outing. The Yankees have the best batting average as a team in the majors, with the second-most home runs. Their offense will be too much for Povich. Take the Yankees to win and cover."