New York Yankees vs Baltimore Orioles Odds, Spread, and Totals
The New York Yankees will wrap up their three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles tonight. The Yankees stole Game 2 behind a flurry of early offense from Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge, making the third and final game of the series the rubber match for these division rivals.
Unfortunately for New York, they will be forced to turn to starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco in this game. Carrasco, despite being an established veteran name, has been one of the Yankees' worst pitchers through the early going of 2025. He has earned a 5.26 ERA through six appearances on the season, with notably bad outings against the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers. It is important to note that Carrasco's last start was his best, as he pitched five scoreless frames against the Toronto Blue Jays.
This should be a high-scoring game, seeing as Baltimore's starter, Cade Povich, has been just as bad as Carrasco. The lefty's 5.04 ERA and 1.72 WHIP are indicative of a guy who has struggled mightily with his control, allowing far too many walks and catching too much of the plate fairly often. The Yankees put on a show offensively in Game 2, and they will have an opportunity to do the same against Povich tonight.
Spread
- Yankees -1.5 (+100)
- Orioles +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Yankees -160
- Orioles +147
Totals
- OVER 9.5 (-105)
- UNDER 9.5 (-105)
*The above data was collected on April 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Yankees are 5-4 ATS against AL East opponents.
- The Yankees are 6-9 ATS when playing on the road.
- The OVER is 15-13-2 in New York's games this season.
- The Orioles are 12-17 ATS this season.
- The Orioles are 8-9 ATS following a loss.
- The OVER is 9-2-2 in Baltimore's home games.
Yankees vs Orioles Injury Reports
New York Yankees
- DJ LeMahieu, 3B - Out.
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH - Out.
- Jazz Chisholm, 2B - Day-to-Day.
Baltimore Orioles
- Jordan Westburg, 3B - Out.
- Colton Cowser, LF - Out.
- Tyler O'Neill, RF - Out.
- Gary Sanchez, C - Out.
- Andrew Kittredge, RP - Out.
Yankees vs Orioles Predictions and Picks
Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners backs the Yankees, writing, "The Yankees cannot afford to lose many games to the last place Orioles if they hope to keep their spot on the top of the standings. Neither starting pitcher has been excellent so far this season, but Povich will leave the ball over the plate more often due to his aggressiveness, which will not work out well against this Yankee lineup. Povich has 23 strikeouts, but he also gave up three home runs in a single game against the Reds. He is not a strong enough pitcher to challenge the top batters of New York, which is why his ERA is already above 5.00 heading into this meeting. Carrasco is starting for New York and is coming off a scoreless showing against the Blue Jays in his last outing. The Yankees have the best batting average as a team in the majors, with the second-most home runs. Their offense will be too much for Povich. Take the Yankees to win and cover."
New York's moneyline should be far more expensive than it is. Baltimore's offense has been quite poor lately, ensuring that the Yankees can win this game, even if it turns into the baseball equivalent of a shootout.